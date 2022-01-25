CONWAY — Kennett High’s second semester started this week, and school officials want to make sure students feel safer than last semester on campus. The Conway School Board hired a campus monitor Monday night and authorized Superintendent Kevin Richard to advertise for a second one to help curb violence and vandalism at the school,
Conway Patrolman Brandon James, a Kennett alumnus, is also now on campus as school resource officer. The district went with rotating resource officers for the first four months of school, with patrol officers checking in at Kennett High, Kennett Middle, and Pine Tree School, John H. Fuller and Conway elementary schools, but last month, officials determined they needed a full-time officer on the high school campus
By early December, there were more student suspensions than all of the 2020-21 school year.
Principal Kevin Carpenter said about 30 students, primarily sophomores and freshmen, were involved in the bulk of the incidents. “It’s really starting to show its ugly head what’s happened with some of these students during this pandemic,” Carpenter told the board Dec. 13. “And right now, I can tell you, it’s tiresome, it’s frustrating for teachers, for administrators and for the vast majority of our students.”
Among “challenges staff are facing,” Carpenter listed vandalism, fighting, vaping, not properly masking and “rude, confrontational” behavior.
On Monday, the board voted 5-0 (Michelle Capozzoli and Jessica Whitelaw not present) to hire Chris Walcott as a campus monitor for the high school. The position had been vacant since November when Harley Lowd resigned.
Richard said the position was advertised and two people applied with Walcott being interviewed and accepting the job, which will pay $18 per hour, eight hours a day. Based on the estimated tax burden range (annual salary ad benefits), Richard predicted it to be between $41,883 to $55,537.
Walcott, 49, of Glen is a Bartlett Fire Department member and hsd his state Firefighter I certification.
Richard then recommended the board consider establishing a second monitor at the high school.
“Due to the increase of behavioral concerns at Kennett High School, additional supervision is required,” he said. “And it was brought up by Principal Carpenter that there is a real need.”
Richard said the anticipated salary is $17 per hour, 8 hours per day (105 days total). The anticipated tax burden is $26,073 to $39,727.
Board member Joe Mosca asked when the school resource officer started at KHS. The answer was last week. “With the resource officer back, I don’t think we need this position,” he said.
Colleague Randy Davison agreed. “I’m not in support of this either,” he said. “I think that we mentioned it to the senior class, and although it’s not their job, it is their school, and there should be some responsibility.”
Davison added: “I think that it’s not a good use of funds just because positions are unfilled. I think the kids need to get their behavior under control.”
Chairman Joe Lentini admitted he was “surprised” by what he learned from talking with students.
“I was quite surprised at the level of behavior that’s going on in the school,” he said. “I mean, it was actually it was shocking to me. And I feel that it was interfering with their education.
“I talked to one student who said over a period of two weeks, there might have been one day that he’s comfortable to walk into the bathroom,” Lentini said. “So I don’t know what’s causing all this. If this is something that can help deal with that issue, then I would support it as a position for the rest of the year.”
“When we had the resource officer in the school, we didn’t seem to have a lot of issues going on,” Mosca said. “We tried something without having the resource officer, and it seems that things got out of control.”
Under public comments, Kennett Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard, student representative to the school board, said the student council created a student issues committee.
“I know we’re all frustrated with the students and their actions,” she said, “but the students are also, quite frankly, frustrated with the administration. So we wanted to make sure that we created an avenue where they’re able to give us their issues and we’re able to work with Mr. Carpenter and work with the student body to help solve those,” she said.
Bouchard added: “I also know that a lot of students are very frustrated with the situation of not being able to go to the bathroom and not feeling safe. I just think that the students have all really relayed to me and to teachers, how uncomfortable they are with the climate of the school.”
Mosca suggested that having the resource officer on campus along with the new campus monitor hire that he’d like to wait a month to see if there is still a genuine need for the second campus monitor.
Board member Ryan Wallace, a sergeant at Conway PD and a former school resource officer at Kennett, asked Carpenter to describe the biggest issue with school discipline.
“What we’re seeing is a lot of behaviors where kids are out of the classroom, particularly at lunchtime and they’re in the bathrooms,” he said. “We don’t have staff where we can have people in the bathroom all the time watching.”
Carpenter pointed out the SRO is not an agent of the school.
“I don’t want to confuse what the expectations are for campus monitor to do with something that a school resource officer would do,” he said.
“Having been in that position, what you’re saying is the issues are not something the school resource officer is usually expected to address. I think their presence in the building is going to help curtail some things, but we have a compounding issue happening with staff vacancies, staff absences because of the COVID thing, which is reducing the staff, so I’m currently in support of (adding a second monitor),” Wallace said.
Mosca said Wallace swayed him to support the position.
The board voted 4-1 to seek a second monitor with Davison in the minority.
