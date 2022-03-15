CONWAY — The Conway School Board unanimously approved the prom being held at the Preserve in Chocorua on April 30.
And while graduation won’t be on a chairlift this year, the senior banquet and caravan through town will also be part of graduation festivities returning to Kennett High for the Class of 2022 to enjoy in June.
Before then, the Eagles can start lining up their dresses and tuxedos as the school will hold its first official prom since 2020.
“It’s nice to see these events returning,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “I know it’s been a long two years for everyone. Normal feels good right about now.”
And while prom has not officially taken place under the Kennett umbrella (though parents did host a prom at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods last June), graduation has taken place each of the past two years atop Mount Cranmore in North Conway. The current class was split between a mountaintop or traditional graduation, but scheduling solved that issue.
“Cranmore has recently told us that the graduation on the mountain is most likely not going to be achievable, just because of construction they’re doing on the chairlifts,” Kennett High School Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard reported to the Conway School Board on Dec. 13.
Kennett, which will celebrate its 100th graduation in 2023, had traditionally held graduation outdoors (weather permitting) — first on the athletic fields at the old high school in Conway Village (now Kennett Middle) and later at the Gary Millen Stadium when the hometown flock moved to Eagles Way in 2006, that was pre-pandemic.
Graduation is scheduled to return to Millen Stadium on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m.
The outdoor graduation has routinely seen close to 1,000 people attend the approximately 90-minute ceremony, which traditionally featured the presentation of various awards to students along with performances by the KHS band and chorus. These things, with fewer awards, will occur again with commencement that day.
When there has been inclement weather, ceremonies have moved into the school gymnasiums. Graduation has typically been followed by Project Graduation where the seniors are whisked away on graduation night on buses for one final night of fun at a variety of secret destinations.
A survey was sent out to the senior class to collect input on what events they wanted as part of graduation. There was significant support for the banquet and the caravan returning.
"It's a win-win," said Dr. Michelle Capozzoli. "I know how much last year's senior class loved these events. I'm happy to see a new tradition being born."
The senior banquet was unveiled last year with activities kicking off the morning before graduation with a festival of games in Gary Millen Stadium that included an inflatable obstacle course, bungee racing, inflatable Sumo wrestling, inflatable jousting, a hoop shoot and a dunk tank.
Local food trucks Cheese Louise and Tin Can Co. were on hand to serve lunch, while Trails End Ice Cream followed with dessert.
Then everyone headed under a gigantic tent for a highlight video of the school year along with the presentation of several special awards. Speeches were delivered by the valedictorian, salutatorian, along with the student body and senior class presidents. Those will return to graduation day.
Richard loved the banquet, especially, “seeing all of the kids smiling and having fun and a certain level of freedom that goes with that. It was great to be able to bring back some unbridled fun.”
The “Kennett Karavan,” which was born in 2020, followed as seniors loaded into decorated vehicles on Eagles Way and were led by a police escort along with a slew of fire engines from across Conway.
The caravan travels north on the North-South Road and then cuts across to Route 16 at Kearsarge Street. It goes around Schouler Park, then proceeds south along Route 16 to the stoplight by L.L. Bean, where the parade disperses. Hundreds of people lined the route, many holding signs to cheer on the Eagles.
If the prom seems a little early, it is.
“I think one of the things the prom committee ran into was finding a date and place to hold it,” said Richard. “They were running into so many weddings that were postponed over the past two years due to the pandemic. That made it really difficult finding venues.”
While the prom has been mostly held at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel, it has been held at various locations across the Mount Washington Valley over the years, including the Grand Summit Hotel in Bartlett, the North Conway Grand Hotel, the Mount Whittier Lodge in Tamworth and Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
The Preserve (the former Brass Heart Inn) in Chocorua sits on 26 acres of beautiful countryside, and according to its website, it is “A Magical White Mountain estate where time stands still. … Enjoy the simplicity of nature. Turn off your cellphone and take in the stars.”
The Preserve’s banquet barn, according to the website, “accommodates 225+ guests with a dance floor. Heated and air-conditioned. Our new beautifully inspired, state-of-the-art barn had just been completed. A Timber Peg Frame paired with modern light fixtures and finishes makes this barn anything but rustic.”
“I think the senior class has a lot to look forward to,” said board member Randy Davison. “I know they’ve been through a lot over the las two years. It’s nice to seem ending their high school years on a positive note.”
