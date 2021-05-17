CONWAY — For 14 months, Kennett High students with a passion for dance have been limited in what they could do by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the opportunity to compete, the Eagles soared at the Step Up 2 Dance Regional Competition in Westbrook, Maine, on April 23.
Coach and team founder Holly Fougere said: “It was an amazing day. Our first week back together in-person, and these girls pulled off an amazing performance together.”
She added: “We left with two platinum ratings for our dances, and the judges praised us for our precision and teamwork. I could not be more proud.”
Helping Fougere were assistant coaches Katie Anderson and Amy Flaherty.
Fougere admits the past year has been challenging.
“Students have been learning virtually via Google Meets for most of the year. Within the building, dancers are assigned an 8-by-10-foot box within which to dance and follow masking and COVID guidelines," she said.
"Despite the challenges of finding new ways to participate in dance, the program has remained strong and successful," Fougere added.
“New technology has allowed students to use apps to choreograph routines and create costumes and lighting designs for their creations,” she said. “Zoom has also allowed students to Zoom with Broadway professionals and local artists to expand the curriculum and connect to real-world experiences.”
While there were a few jitters before taking the stage in Westbrook, once the music started, the hometown flock, she said, never missed a beat. Competing were captains Kaia Chakravadhanula and Skyler Sayers, Grace Goodman, Chenoa Ciro Jaramillo, Charly Williams, Angelina Wilson and Katherine Dewhurst.
“The team competed with a lyrical routine entitled, ‘Rest of Our Lives’ and a kick routine to ‘Let’s Groove Tonight.’ Both routines took first place and received a platinum rating,” said Fougere. “The team was also ranked within the Top 20 for overall scores in the entire competition.”
She added: “The judges praised the team for their precision, passion and awarded them a special ‘Teamwork’ award. In addition, all four of our Dance Team seniors (Dewhurst, Sayers, Williams and Goodman) will be graduating with honors from the National Dance Arts Honor Society.”
The Eagles are not done performing. They will be performing their spring show “Music Legends” on June 6 at 4 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High, and "there will be a live stream of the event on the Kennett YouTube channel for the community to enjoy and watch," Fougere said. "The show will feature routines to music by the Jackson 5; Earth, Wind, and Fire; Frank Sinatra; and modern-day artists like Beyonce.”
Fougere is already looking ahead to next year. Auditions for the dance team are scheduled to take place June 7-10. More information can be found on the dance department website (tinyurl.com/4xekdk2a).
Fougere shared some more big news.
“There will also be a brand-new dance club next year which will be open to any student who wants to dance — no auditions required,” she said.
“Dance club will meet once a week and learn techniques and routines to perform at sporting events and dance showcases. There is a lot of excitement and new changes for next year with the expansion of the dance program,” she said.
For more information about dance, email Holly Fougere at h_fougere@sau9.org.
