OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge has ordered the Eaton Zoning Board of Adjustment to rehear a proposal by the owners of the Inn at Crystal Lake to turn their barn into an event venue. The judge also found no evidence of anti-gay bias from the board.
Robert Barker and Timothy Ostendorf own the inn and are a gay couple. They seek to turn an old barn on their 64-acre property into a wedding reception venue.
They filed a lawsuit against the town and represented by Jeremy Eggleton of Orr & Reno in Concord, while the town was defended by Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman, PLLC in Salem.
The innkeepers told the Sun they aim to be on zoning board's agenda in October.
Town Administrator Lianne Boelzner said she is trying to schedule the meeting.
Barker and Ostendorf's home is on Cold Brook Road in Freedom. The home is across the road from the barn, which is just over the town line in Eaton, where the sparsely used dirt road is known as Towle Hill Road.
They filed an application for a special exception with the town in October 2019. they sought to turn the barn into an event venue for up to 100 people.
Their lawsuit says that attorney Ken Cargill, who was sharing his own views and also representing abutter Eleanor Jenkins, spoke in December about why he thought the proposal didn't meet the criteria for a special exception.
On Jan. 6, 2020, the special exception was denied due to concerns it would change the character of the neighborhood and increase traffic and noise. Jenkins spoke about future barn owners disrupting the neighborhood.
On March 2, 2020, the zoning board denied the innkeepers' motion for rehearing despite the fact the couple had new noise and traffic studies that would address issues brought up in January.
The zoning board argued that the innkeepers should have addressed the traffic and noise in January and that the board made no errors.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius disagreed. She held a bench trial March 30 and issued her order July 30. A notice of decision was sent to the parties on Aug. 2.
"In addition to finding the board applied too narrow a standard for rehearing, the court finds that, as a matter of law, petitioners have shown good cause for rehearing," said Ignatius.
"The board stated petitioners should have known from the start that traffic and noise were a significant concerns and they failed to present evidence in a timely fashion to respond to such concerns. The certified record, however, demonstrates that there was not significant opposition to the proposal on the basis or noise or traffic, either in the petitioners' outreach to abutters or in the hearings... Petitioners could not have known that these issues were paramount to the board."
Ignatius said the board's conclusion that a wedding barn risks changing the character of the quiet rural residential neighborhood is "without support in the record and thus the product of its (the board's) own creation of facts."
The innkeepers have a traffic analysis by Steve Pernaw CE of Stephen G. Pernaw & Co. Inc. of Concord, which estimated the venue would bring 27 additional cars to Cold Brook Road and that there would be 12 trips during “the departure hour” as wedding reception guests don’t tend to leave all at the same time.
They also received a report from sound engineer Eric Reuter of Reuter Associates in Portsmouth, who said the noise level from the barn that could be heard from the nearest homes “would not rise above the level of ambient background noise.”
The couple said they would shut off the music by 9:30 p.m. and they could use a shuttle service to bring guests to and from the barn from the inn.
Also at the January meeting the chairman made a comment the plaintiffs construed as being possibly being biased against gays.
During the meeting, there was discussion about loud music and chairman Stephen Larson suggested that "chamber music" is "much quieter" than rock.
"This statement was later asserted to be evidence either of an anti-gay stereotype or an attempt to lighten the mood," wrote Ignatius.
Larson at the March 2, 2020, ZBA meeting apologized for the remark, said he had "nothing against the gay lifestyle" and called on board members to vote in favor of a rehearing in the event they found it discriminatory.
Ignatius found "the court finds no merit in the argument that the board demonstrated an anti-gay bias. The chair's comment was not about music he expected gay people to listen to or that he expected weddings at the barn would only be for gay couples ... The court finds the comment to have been a joke about what kind of music that he would prefer, as it would be quieter."
The judge also rejected the couple's argument that planning board and zoning board member Heather McKendry should have had to recuse herself from the zoning board because she mentioned traffic and noise concerns while sitting on the planning board. McKendry insisted she could be fair.
Ignatius found there was insufficient evidence to conclude McKendry was being dishonest and state law makes it clear that concerns raised at an initial meeting are not disqualifying.
