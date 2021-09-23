OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge roundly rejected arguments in a lawsuit filed against the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct by a couple who operates a short-term rental. The Sept. 14 order by Judge Amy Ignatius is the first time the court has weighed in on short-term rentals which have been the subject of at least two other similar lawsuits, including one by the town of Conway against STR owner Scott Kudrick.
In the town’s case against Kudrick, the town is seeking to enforce its owner-occupation requirement for short-term rentals.
The Kearsarge Lighting Commissioners hailed the decision in a statement released Wednesday.
“The Kearsarge Lighting Precinct Board of Commissioners and the KLP Zoning Board of Adjustment are pleased that Judge Ignatius, in her 44-page decision, soundly rejected all of the arguments raised by the plaintiffs and affirmed the position of the KLP that all residential properties that are being used as short-term rentals shall be owner-occupied and operated,” said KLP commissioners’ chair Lynn Lyman.
“The KLP thanks the community for its patience throughout this process.”
The plaintiffs have 30 days to appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Based on the judicial branch website, no appeal had been filed as of Thursday morning.
Christopher and Kelly Andrews of Melrose, Mass., originally filed their lawsuit against the KLP, which includes portions of Conway and Bartlett, in April 2018.
At the hearing on the lawsuit’s merits in front of Ignatius on April 27 of this year, the Andrewses were represented by John Cronin of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky PC of Manchester.
The KLP zoning board was represented by Demetrio Aspiras III of Drummond Woodsum of Manchester. KLP commissioners, who are intervenors, were represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine.
The hearing was conducted by WebEx video conferencing.
Cronin said the Andrewses had sought to purchase a property they could use for vacations and to supplement their income by renting it out. They purchased a home on Old Bartlett Road in 2011 and bought a second property on Kearsarge Road in 2013.
In November 2017, KLP commissioners issued a notice of violation against the Andrewses and other absentee STR owners. In February 2018, the KLP zoning board upheld the violation notice and also denied a rehearing request.
The Andrewses went to court.
Cronin told the judge they never got any indication that “this type of use was somehow discouraged or prohibited. In fact, when you would get the fliers from the real estate folks they would even show you what rental income you could expect.”
However, an ordinance dating back to 1959 says, “All residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner-occupied and operated.”
Malia, who responded to Cronin’s various points, said the commissioners took action on behalf of precinct residents whom he said were subjected to a “rotating cast of characters on the weekends with many cars, and sometimes loud parties just disrupted the peaceful nature of the traditional KLP neighborhoods.”
Malia said he believes the ordinance was clearly written and “no mystery” to interpret.
Among the highlights of Ignatius’ order is her rejection of the Andrewses’ argument that their state and federal constitutional rights to due process were violated because the owner occupation rule wasn’t “rationally related to any governmental objective.”
The KLP argued it was trying to foster a quiet neighborhood for residents, not transients.
“The court concludes that maintaining the residential character of a community is a legitimate governmental interest,” said Ignatius. “The court further concludes that, as applied to short-term rentals, the Guest Provision is rationally related to that interest because it requires owners of short-term rental properties to reside at the property and monitor and resolve problems their guests may cause.”
At the hearing, Cronin said the 1959 rule was not enforced for 60 years. Cronin also believes the ordinance was selectively enforced by locals against people from out of state.
Ignatius, however, said the Andrewses failed to show that the ordinance was selectively enforced against out-of-staters. “The evidence the plaintiffs presented to the ZBA appears to show a widespread failure to enforce the Guest Provision, not widespread discrimination against a particular class of property owners,” said Ignatius.
“The court acknowledges that the only time the BOC opted to enforce the Guest Provision was against four properties owned by non-New Hampshire residents. However, the court cannot conclude that, under the facts of this case, this single instance gives rise to an inference of intentional discrimination based on residency,” Ignatius wrote.
Later in the order, Ignatius said the plaintiffs failed to show KLP ever decided to waive its right to enforce the ordinance.
Cronin said this case is not a bellwether for banning short-term rentals because it turns on what he said is an “archaic” and “ambiguous” zoning ordinance and the path that KLP officials took that led to the case before Ignatius.
“Does owner-occupied mean you have to be there 100 percent of the time if your guest is there?” Cronin asked rhetorically. “So if I have a guest, does that mean I can’t go out overnight on a hiking or camping trip?”
Ignatius wrote that even if the ordinance is “ambiguous” that wouldn’t preclude the KLP from trying to enforce it.
Ignatius also refused to award attorney’s fees to the Andrewses.
