OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court judge is deciding a defamation case that began with allegedly stolen towels and spiraled into accusations of a fake listing of a Kearsarge short-term rental, resulting in a claim of damages topping $40,000.
The case before Judge Amy Ignatius is “Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams v. Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard.” The McAdamses own the rental property, and Ruel and Allard of Acton, Mass., were guests in 2018.
The trial began Sept. 7, was continued to Sept. 8 and then Sept. 24. That last trial day had to be rescheduled as the defendants didn’t show up on time. The case was continued to Feb. 4 and was wrapped up via a Webex video conference. Ignatius allowed both sides to summarize their arguments in legal memos that were due Feb. 15.
The parties represented themselves. Ignatius acknowledged both sides were doing the best they could, though at times from the bench and in her written orders, Ignatius expressed exasperation with the parties. In May, she ordered them to “stop squabbling.”
“We’ve had our stumbles along the way to get to this point, but I’ve got a lot of good information, I can make sense of it,” Ignatius told the parties. “I appreciate all of the hard work that all of you have given to this. You may hope you’re never in a courtroom again. ... I hope it wasn’t too painful.”
The Sun was able to obtain the defendant’s memo from the court but because the plaintiffs had difficulty filing theirs, the Sun got it from Terence McAdam by email.
According to court documents, Ruel and Allard rented a condo at 689 Kearsarge Road from the McAdamses on Feb. 16-19, 2018. The STR was booked through the HomeAway/VRBO vacation rental website. Ruel and Allard arrived with their two children.
The couple accused the McAdamses of failing to provide supplemental heat and gas for cooking.
Then the McAdamses said their cleaning contractor noticed towels were missing. Ruel/Allard said there was “no evidence of missing towels.” They said the McAdamses offered a $50 refund regarding the heat situation, but the renters said they never got it. The McAdamses said the heat was working and the defendants just had to turn up the thermostat.
Ruel/Allard said that four days after they left, the McAdamses accused them of taking two towels, saying the cost — $141 — would be deducted from their security deposit.
“When asked about the towels, defendants threatened us with a lawsuit and a bad review if we did not return $140.95,” said the McAdamses in their closing statement. “Defendants did not publish any complaints about the conditions at our condo, except for a request for more propane for the kitchen range, until after they learned on Feb. 23, 2018, that they would be charged $140.95 due to the missing towels.”
They then said the renters posted a series of negative reviews on Trip Advisor and VRBO.
The renters responded that the McAdamses “failed to prove the facts stated ... in their online reviews were false; (the unit owners) still argue that the online reviews, although negative but accurate, had a negative impact on their rental business.”
Tripadvisor eventually banned Ruel/Allard from posting reviews of the McAdamses’ property, and then came the fake review and fake owner response, said the McAdamses.
“Between Feb. 27 and March 15, 2018, defendants posed as plaintiffs in order to create a fraudulent Tripadvisor listing for plaintiffs’ condo, a fraudulent review and a fraudulent owner response to the review,” said the McAdamses.
“The five nearly identical reviews contained accusations of crimes and gross negligence that defendants knew or should have known were false and would damage our worldwide personal reputations, our business and our business reputations. Therefore defendants defamed us and defamed us per se with actual malice,” they said. The fake listing stayed online from Feb. 27-July 19, 2018.
The McAdamses said it hurt their ability to advertise their property and caused them to lose eight 5-star reviews they had earned on Tripadvisor and VRBO, formerly HomeAway. The McAdamses say they suffered about $38,400 in damages due to this and if interest is calculated, the damages would total nearly $47,000.
The defendants responded that they weren’t to blame for the McAdamses’ difficulty getting renters. They said the listing on Tripadvisor was online without the defendants’ online review since June 2018 and that the VRBO listing was deactivated for 16 months from July 2018-November 2019.
“By removing the listing for such a long period of time, the plaintiffs failed to mitigate their damages and as a result, they cannot ask for damages during that time period,” they said.
There must have been other reasons that caused prospective tenants not to rent from the McAdamses, said Ruel/Allard. “In conclusion, plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that defendants made false statements in their online reviews,” said Ruel/Allard. “In addition, defendants demonstrated that the lack of reservations through HomeAway and Tripadvisor wasn’t due to the defendants’ online reviews but rather something else not related to this case.”
But the McAdamses say they in fact were advertising the condo from February 2018-December 2019.
“From July 18, 2018, through December 2019 (the last date for which we are claiming damages), we received thousands more listing views and tens of thousands of search results of our Tripadvisor and new Airbnb listing but only one new weekly rental, due to the lack of the eight 5-star reviews that we were forced to remove due to defendants’ actions,” the McAdamses said.
Ignatius is expected to issue a written order deciding the case within the next few months.
