CONWAY — John H. Fuller Elementary has become the second school in SAU 9 to go into the red COVID-19 designation in two weeks. Like Pine Tree School in Center Conway, the Falcons will have to follow strict guidelines in smaller cohorts, and Project SUCCEED, the before- and after-school program, will hit the pause button until after Thanksgiving.
Pine Tree went to the red COVID designation on Nov. 5 after 15 cases were reported there. As of Monday, there were seven active cases. Superintendent Kevin Richard said Pine Tree’s absentee rate is hovering at around 18 percent.
On Tuesday, Richard said: “We had to move John Fuller to red this morning. There have been a couple of clusters determined along with six new cases there already today.”
John Fuller, the K-6 school in North Conway, started the school year case-free until the first week in October.
Principal Danielle Nutting said it is experiencing a high rate of absenteeism. “We’re at about 14-15 percent,” she said Tuesday.
“The move to red (at John Fuller) requires adjustments within the school environment including: reducing interactions between cohorts; canceling before- and after-school programming; increased cleaning; continued screening of students; eating lunch in classrooms; and increased social distancing when possible,” Richard said.
The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is “some indicators trend at elevated levels, moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels, moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
Under green conditions, masks are optional. Under yellow, masking is based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. With red, masks are required at all times.
Despite the move to red, Nutting said the school’s annual turkey trot will go on as planned next Monday. “We’re definitely still going to have the turkey trot,” she said. “We might have to change it up a bit if we need to.”
Nutting said students in grades 4-6 will run between 10:30-11:30 a.m. by classrooms, while grades K-3 will run between 1:15 and 2:15 p.m., also by classes. Every class will come out to watch the races and cheer in designated viewing spots.
A virtual awards ceremony will be held at 2:40 p.m. Student runners who win their grade level run will receive turkeys, and a raffle of turkeys/prizes will also take place for the whole school.
In order to mitigate the effects of COVID, the bulk of the schools in SAU 9 have enrolled in SASS — the state Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education initiative to provide free COVID testing.
Kennett High School has been testing for four weeks, but Kennett Middle School, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School, John H. Fuller Elementary and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School began testing on Wednesday.
“What we’re seeing through the SASS testing is that (the virus) is not really spreading in the schools,” Richard said. “The bulk of the cases appear to be related to cases at home.”
According to Pam Stimpson, director of special services of SAU 9, 242 tests were administered across the district, resulting in one asymptomatic positive test.
“Sadly, we’re still trending upward,” said Richard. “This is a longer duration of an upward trend than we experienced at any time last year. ”
Over the past month, six of SAU 9’s seven schools saw cases skyrocketing from 38 on Oct. 12 to more than 195 as of Tuesday afternoon. (There were none in Jackson.)
Six of the seven schools in SAU 9, with the exception of Jackson Grammar, which has not had a case since Feb. 5, reported COVID cases last week. As of Monday, Kennett High had eight active cases, followed by seven at Conway Elementary and Pine Tree; four at Kennett Middle; and one at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
There is some positive news, at least on the vaccine front, according to Richard. “Talking with (Dr.) Rich Laracy (of Saco River Medical Group) and (Emergency Preparedness Coordinator) Will Owen (of Memorial Hospital), they’ve been cranking out the vaccine (the newly approved Pfizer dose for children aged 5-11),” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.