CONWAY — While a high school tuition study committee is working on the feasibility of a joint management agreement, some Conway School Board members believe a JMA will never happen and towns should move on and begin negotiations for the next long-term tuition agreements.
The tuition study committee met in October and was assigned a few tasks, Superintendent Kevin Richard said at the Nov 14 meeting.
“Each one of the towns was asked to go back and take a look at the tuition agreement and kind of do a plus-minus of what they thought the tuition agreement would be and then bring back their thoughts to the Dec. 1 meeting.”
Richard told the board that Mark Hounsell, chair of the tuition study committee and one of three members, with school board member Joe Mosca and resident Matt Stearns, has resigned due to scheduling conflicts.
In something of a surprise, the Conway board back on Sept. 12 had voted 5-1 to look at a joint maintenance agreement. Randy Davison cast the lone dissenting vote. Davison, who served on the panel that decided last fall not to pursue a cooperative school district, wants no part of a JMA and refused to continue to sit on a committee to explore one.
A JMA is a contract where towns jointly operate a school. Conway would lease Kennett High under a JMA but retain ownership while governance would be shared among the participants.
If all eight towns agree to a JMA, a separate SAU (SAU 302) would be formed, as mandated by the state Department of Education. A JMA board with 16 members (two from each town) would handle operation issues such as heating, as well as curriculum, contact negotiations, hiring and student discipline.
“Are they dropping the JMA?” Davison asked on Nov. 14.
“Not yet,” replied Richard. “You guys are the ones who have to make a determination if you want a JMA or not. Does it live on? Yes until Conway says no or some other legal action takes place.”
Only one school district in New Hampshire — Prospect Mountain in Alton — has a joint maintenance agreement between the Alton and Barnstead districts.
Davison said: “When Mark Hounsell resigned, he said he does not feel that a joint maintenance agreement is in the best interest of Conway, and for Mark Hounsell to say that, that’s significant.”
He added: “I’ve spun my tires enough on this, and (Jackson School Board member) Jerry Dougherty point-blank ... (is) opposed to the JMA as it is designed. It gets complex with too many towns, the additional costs for establishing and running another SAU, it would have its own school board with 16 members that will negotiate another contract with the high school only ... Furthermore, it would take up to three years to design the JMA.”
Davison wondered why anyone would want “to spend any more time” exploring a JMA. “I think it’s not a good use of everyone’s time,” he said. “A lot of people were already wanting to move toward tuition contracts.”
According to Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High that went into effect July 1, 2007, is set to expire June 30, 2027, though parties may terminate it sooner.
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
Davison believes sending towns “will get the best bang for their buck” by renewing the agreements.
“Our Career and Technical Center is one of the best ones in the state, and so that is a big draw,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll find a better one."
Davison then made the motion “to drop the idea of a JMA because I’m not sure what other towns are in favor of it,”
“I can't second that right now, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't in the near future,” board member Mike DiGregorio said, adding, “I don’t disagree with what Randy said.
Board member Cassie Capone also sees other towns interested in talking tuition contracts.
“Albany is concerned that they have contracts that are coming up,” she said. “They have annual contracts. Keeping this open for a long period, does that interfere with that process?”
Richard replied: “Yes. Because I work for all the boards, there is a sense of frustration on behalf of some boards that they would like to begin negotiations today.
“Some would like to change lots in the contract, others want to change minimally. But the real question for Conway is, are you going to negotiate different agreements with the seven other towns, or are you going to say, 'here is the package, seven towns, this is what you’re getting'? That’s what they want to hear. I will tell you that there are independent towns that want to negotiate independently.”
“I don’t knows what the hold-up is. A JMA is 100 percent not in the best interests of Conway,” said Davison.
“Again, I don't disagree with what you just said,” DiGregorio said. “Kevin, is the vast majority of the discussion around how much the other towns pay or the level of education the kids are getting?”
“Governance and money,” Richard answered. “So if you had a $3 million surplus, they would like to weigh in on what you're spending it on.”
The board ultimately did not support Davison's motion. Instead, the board voted to allow the tuition committee to file its report on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.