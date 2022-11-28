CONWAY — While a high school tuition study committee is working on the feasibility of a joint management agreement, some Conway School Board members believe a JMA will never happen and that towns should move ahead and begin negotiations for the next long-term tuition agreements.
The tuition study committee met in October and was assigned a few tasks according to Superintendent Kevin Richard.
“They are looking at the joint maintenance agreements along with the tuition agreements as well,” he told the board at its Nov. 14 meeting. “Each one of the towns was asked to go back and take a look at the tuition agreement and kind of do a plus-minus of what they thought the tuition agreement would be and then bring back their thoughts to the Dec. 1 meeting.”
Richard informed the board that Mark Hounsell, one Conway’s three representatives to the tuition study committee along with school board member Joe Mosca and resident Matt Stearns, has resigned due to scheduling conflicts. He had been the chair of the committee.
In something of a surprise, the Conway board voted 5-1 on Sept. 12 to look at a joint maintenance agreement. Randy Davison cast the lone dissenting vote. Davison, who served on the panel that decided last fall not to pursue a cooperative school district, wants no part of a JMA and refused to continue to sit on an ad-hoc committee to explore one.
A JMA is a contract where the towns involved decide to operate a school jointly. Conway would lease Kennett High under a JMA but retain ownership while governance would be shared among the participants.
If all eight towns agree to a JMA, a separate SAU (SAU 302) would be formed, as mandated by the state Department of Education. A JMA board with 16 members (two from each town) would handle operation issues such as heating, as well as curriculum, contact negotiations, hiring and student discipline.
“Are they dropping the JMA,” Davison asked on Nov. 14.
“Not yet,” replied Richard. “You guys are the ones who have to make a determination if you want a JMA or not. Does it live on? Yes, until Conway says no or some other legal action takes place.”
There is currently one school district in New Hampshire — Prospect Mountain in Alton — that has a joint maintenance agreement between the Alton and Barnstead School Districts.
“When Mark Hounsell resigned,” Davison said, “he said he does not feel that a joint maintenance agreement is in the best interest of Conway, and for Mark Hounsell to say that, that’s significant.”
He added: “I’ve spun my tires enough on this, and (Jackson School Board member) Jerry Dougherty point blank advised, although the JMA can provide more representation for taxpayers, he is opposed to the JMA as it is designed and gets complex with too many towns, the additional costs for establishing and running another SAU, it would have its own school board with 16 members that will negotiate another contract with the high school only and this is a fact, this is what I was looking into. It is unlikely that Conway will give up control of Kennett High School. Furthermore, it would take up to three years to design the JMA.”
Davison wondered why anyone would want “to spend any more time” exploring a JMA.
“I think it’s not a good use of everyone’s time,” he said. “A lot of people were already wanting to move toward tuition contracts.”
According to Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School that went into effect July 1, 2007, is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
Davison believes the sending towns “will get the best bang for their buck” by renewing tuition agreements with Conway.
“Our Career and Technical Center is one of the best ones in the state, and so that is a big draw,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll find a better one. I think that the kids are getting at this school is well worth it.”
Davison added: “I'm not sure why it's just the Kennett High School tuition contract committee because we have many students that are tuition to the middle school, and students that are tuition to the elementary school. I think personally, that we should because of our timeframe start working toward the tuition contracts. …Conway does need to look out for what's best in the best interest of Conway.”
Davison made the motion “to drop the idea of a JMA because I’m not sure what other towns are in favor of it,”
“I can't second that right now, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't in the near future,” board member Mike DiGregorio said and added, “I don’t disagree with what Randy said.
Board member Cassie Capone also sees other towns interested in talking tuition contracts.
“Albany is concerned that they have contracts that are coming up,” she said. “They have annual contracts. Keeping this open for a long period, does that interfere with that process?”
“Yes, because I work for all the boards, there is a sense of frustration on behalf of some boards that we would like to begin negotiations today,” Richard said. “Some would like to change lots in the contract. Others want to change minimal. But in some way, the real question for Conway is, are you going to negotiate different agreements with the seven other towns, or are you going to say here is the package seven towns, this is what you’re getting? That’s what they want to hear. I will tell you that there are independent towns that want to negotiate independently.”
“I don’t know board members what the hold up is, a JMA is 100 percent not in the best interests of Conway,” said Davison.
“Again, I don't disagree with what you just said,” DiGregorio said. “Kevin, is the vast majority of the discussion around how much the other towns pay or the level of education the kids are getting?”
“Governance and money,” Richard answered. “So if you had a $3 million surplus, they would like to weigh in on what you're spending it on.”
The board ultimately did not support Davison's motion. Instead, members opted to allow the tuition committee to file its report on Dec. 1.
