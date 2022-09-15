CONWAY — Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer returns to Cranmore Mountain Resort on Saturday for the 25th year.
The local non-profit that helps cancer patients with non-medical expences also received a $1,500 donation on Monday from the MWV Old Car Club.
“We’re very excited about this year’s climb, as it’s our 25th,” said past Jen’s Friends president and longtime board member Wendy Holmes of Badger, Peabody & Smith Realtors of North Conway.
The Climb Against Cancer was first held Oct. 17, 1998, to raise awareness and funds for valley resident Jennifer Hill, 26.
A core group of UNH alumni and friends had gathered to find ways to help Jennifer financially during her course of radiation and chemotherapy to fight her brain cancer. They decided on a “hike-fundraiser” at Cranmore Mountain Resort, hoping that 500 hikers would participate in this “climb against cancer” and raise money for Jennifer.
The response was overwhelming —more than 300 people from throughout New England climbed the slopes that day and raised close to $50,000. Although Jennifer was too ill to attend, she had asked the group to distribute the money to other area cancer patients. Thus a fund and an organization — Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation — were established.
“We’ve raised over $3 million and helped close to 500 people over the years, not with their medical costs but with their day-to-day living expenses,” said Holmes.
She added that Jen’s Friends is special for many reasons, one of which is that it is all volunteer-run.
“The ‘magic’ of Jen’s Friends is that we are helping people right here in our own community. The money raised here stays here, helping our clients with their day-to-day living expenses because no one is prepared when they get word that they have cancer,” said Holmes.
On a personal level, she says although she does not know the identity of clients served, as that is confidential, she is left with a feeling of helping, noting, “It helps in a real way and every little bit helps.”
The organization estimates that it requires $25,000 a month to help those receiving assistance.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Valley Originals and other local restaurants provide food for the hikers to enjoy after their climb.
Other businesses provide financial or in-kind support.
It takes a valley, as the saying goes.
The day of the event, after registration that begins at 8 a.m. at Zip’s Pub at the base, local Zumba instructor Dottie Aiello will lead a pre-climb stretching class to get everyone ready.
This year’s start of the climb has been slightly altered due to the construction project for a new base lodge at Cranmore, according to Holmes.
Those who cannot make the climb receive Skimobile Express vouchers from Jen’s Friends volunteers at the base as long as supplies last, according to Holmes.
At the summit, the Jeanne Limmer Dance Center’s AXIS Dance Company presents a dance. Everyone then rides Cranmore’s Skimobile Express to the base where food awaits and musical entertainment will be provided by the local steel drum band, Mango Groove.
Prizes are awarded for most money raised both for teams and individuals.
An online auction takes place in the days leading up to the climb at jensfriends.org and items are on display for bidders to act on.
Jen’s Friends’ amulets, created by Susan Eastman of Boulder, Colo., also raise funds for the organization. Sold locally at shops in North Conway, they bear the words “Hope,” “Faith,” “Courage,” “Strength” and “Believe.”
Each year has a new colorful T-shirt for participants. At the start, a sea of color makes its way up the mountain, some in groups, others walking solitarily, contemplating those who have passed and those who are battling cancer today.
Still others are survivors, making their annual journey and counting their blessings for each gift of a day they have received in the years since their successful treatment, giving their thanks to all who have made that recovery possible.
Local cancer survivor Bernadette Donohue of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty traditionally brings her “Hands of Hope” wall banner, onto which cancer survivors and patients place handprints from gobs of paint.
My late brother Steve Eastman’s print is there in blue, and mine in lime green is right next to his. There are messages from those no longer with us, including from Steve, who wrote, “Have courage!”
Like the commemorative markers placed along the route in honor of those who have lost their battles, it provides a connection to those who have passed as well as to celebrate those who are still vibrantly living their lives, thanks to everyone’s efforts to help. As Jen’s Friends’ motto says, “In the fight against cancer, you can never have too many friends.”
The Climb Against Cancer proves that, time and again.
For more information, go to jensfriends.org.
