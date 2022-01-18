JACKSON — “I’m bursting with pride and humbled by this recognition for our department,” Chief Chris Perley said last Friday upon learning last week that Jackson was named the safest small town in New Hampshire by Consumer Affairs magazine.
“I’ve always thought we were best,” Perley said. “Whatever is in the secret sauce, we’ve got it, and we’re not giving it up. I’m glad they picked us and recognized us.”
Perley, who has been chief since December 2016, shared the news on the department’s Facebook page, saying, "It doesn't happen overnight, and it doesn't happen by accident. It happens because of the hard work and dedication of a phenomenal team and the social contract that exists between the police and the people. Well done, everyone!”
Other members of the force are Staff Sgt. Nate Boothby, Patrol Officer First Class Ryan McDonald, Patrol Officer Martin Bourque, Patrol Officer Garry Sherry and Administrative Assistant Julie Hoyt.
According to the magazine's website, “The ConsumerAffairs Research Team set out to determine which states are safest. We used recently released data from the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau to score each state based on violent and property crime rates, the number of law enforcement officers per capita and law enforcement budgets.”
The magazine added: “We ranked the 50 states for safety based on the amount of violent crime (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault), property crime (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, arson), estimated budget per law enforcement employee and number of law enforcement officers per capita. Here are the top 10, with a further breakdown of each state’s safest large city, safest medium-sized town and safest small town.”
Eight of the top 10 safest states were in the Northeast, according to ConsumerAffairs. New Jersey came in at No. 1, followed by New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Ohio, New York, Virginia and Massachusetts.
While Jackson was named safest small town in New Hampshire, Hollis earned safest midsize town recognition, and Nashua received the safest large city designation.
Perley learned of Jackson’s honor through a phone call from Doug Wyman, the former police chief of Sandwich.
“He had me speechless, and that’s hard to do,” Perley said. “I’m just so thankful I have the staff I have.”
He added: “New Hampshire is very, very lucky to have relatively good numbers in terms of crime. I think it’s really a testament to the officers who patrol our towns. We’ve worked hard to police things that affect people. It’s nice to see us recognized.”
Perley said his department answered 3,100 calls for service in 2021. A call for service, he said, is defined as “all calls for police assistance and all activity for police.”
“For a town our size, that’s pretty substantial,” he said.
Jackson made 35 criminal arrests in 2021.
“Of all of the statistics that makes me most proud,” Perley said, “for the third year in a row, the town of Jackson had zero residential burglaries. The year before I got here, there were 16 and then 12 the following year. We made a conscious decision that the greatest risk to the community was daytime burglaries, so we made a real commitment to stop that.”
The department implemented a house check program. Last year, the department conducted over 800 house checks.
“When people are away for an extended period of time, they ask us to check on their homes,” said Perley. “We’ve seen both a direct benefit and a residual benefit. Every officer is committed to the program. Our officers are out in the community and the public sees them every day, which has created a great community partnership.”
He added: “When you can create this kind of atmosphere and what you enjoy from a low, low crime rate is a combination of how the police department conducts itself, you see the townspeople respond in kind. It really is a team effort between the police and the public, making this a great place and a safe place.”
Perley said there are two phrases he doesn’t like to hear in police work.
“From the public, I hate to hear, ‘I don’t like to bother you,’” he said. “The public is never a bother, they’re the reason we are here to serve and try to help them. The other phrase is ... none of my officers are allowed to say, ’There’s nothing I can do.’ There’s always something we can do. That phrase is forbidden.”
