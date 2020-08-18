FRYEBURG, Maine — It was worth the wait for the final members of the 227th class to graduate from Fryeburg Academy last Saturday.
Due to COVID-19, instead of graduation in late May, the Class of 2020 participated in two summer ceremonies. The first, held July 29, went off without a hitch. Students and faculty saw that streak continue with a picture-perfect ceremony on campus and remotely on Aug. 15.
There are 143 members of the Class of 2020.
Senior class president Katherine Flynn delivered the welcome to everyone who organized the graduation, saying, “On behalf of my class, I would like to say that we are so appreciative of everything you have done to make our graduation possible. And, to my classmates, congratulations. We made it.”
Fryeburg Academy does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian; commencement speakers are instead selected by the seniors. This year’s honorees were Abigail Hewes and Flynn from the campus. Artem Laptiev spoke from the Ukraine via Zoom.
“They did a terrific job,” said Head of School Erin Mayo.
Mayo presented several awards to the graduating seniors, including naming the top-decile graduates — Gwendolyn Boros, Merys Carty, Kaylee Emery, Katherine Flynn, Abigail Hewes, Sophie Kummer, Artem Laptiev, Patrick Malia, Madison McIntyre, Vy Nguyen, Kaia Staples and Rachel Wadsworth.
Mayo virtually conferred diplomas for the 60 graduates who couldn’t be present, reading names as they appear on their diplomas while sharing their photographs.
“It is really, truly odd to come to a list of names like that and to have a near-empty room and not have the sound of hundreds of people applauding, but please know that in my heart and hearts all around the world right now, morning and evening in different parts of the world, many people are applauding the Class of 2020.” said Mayo. “In life you will have more than one home — you have one at Fryeburg, please come back.”
