New Hampshire’s maple season is finally here.
Cold nights, warm days and cold nights are what it takes to get the sap moving in the maple trees, and the timing was perfect for Gov. Chris Sununu's official kickoff of March Maple Mont, which took place March 12 at Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm in Temple.
Sununu tweeted his excitement beforehand, posting a photo of his youngest in tow to drill holes into the maple trees behind their home. They hung buckets awaiting the sweet flow of sap on a blue-sky day when the temperatures rose into the 50s.
“Was up bright and early this morning with Leo to tap the first few maple trees outside the house,” Sununu said on Twitter. “Warmer weather is on the way and the syrup’s about to start flowing.”
In 2020, about 159,000 gallons were produced in the Granite State by approximately 350 producers, large and small.
Last year may have produced a typical amount of sugar, but it was anything but a typical year for the annual maple month, in which many producers open their small operations to visitors. Due to the pandemic, last March the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association had to cancel NH Maple Weekend and the remainder of NH Maple Month.
This year, March Maple Madness is back on, but masks and crowd spacing will be the norm. And according to Sue Folsom, NHMPA treasurer, it's best to check with sugaring houses to see if they are open to visitors before heading out.
“We’re encouraging people to check the websites or call the sugaring houses as everyone is an individual business,” said Folsom, who with her husband run Folsom's Sugar House in Chester.
“The governor’s mask mandate is through March 26 and social distancing remains an issue. But all of the members have taken those measures into account and will have sanitizers, and some have instituted one-way traffic flows" through the sugar houses, she said.
“I think you’ll see visitation to places that want to see visitation," she said. "Each has their own rules and we encourage people to reach out to sugar houses in advance so they can get their maple syrup experience.”
New Hampshire’s cultural heritage is tied to maple, a tradition that continues long after settlers learned of the rich brown liquid from the indigenous people. New Hampshire is one of only a handful of states and provinces in the world where the syrup is made from the sap of maple trees.
The largest producer by far is Eastern Quebec, with 70 percent of the world’s maple production. Vermont is the largest U.S. producer.
It was used by abolitionists during the Civil War because they refused to buy sugar made from slave labor in the South. It was used as well in World War II as a substitute for the cane product when it was rationed.
During Maple Month, many New Hampshire sugarhouses will be open for visitors, with some setting up appointments, but it’s still best to contact the sugarhouse directly before making the trip. A list of participating sugarhouses is available at New Hampshire Maple Producers Association's website, nhmapleproducers.com.
If you travel to the Mount Washington Valley, have a look at some ideas from the Chamber of Commerce to help direct your maple fun.
Sweet Maple Cafe in Conway for maple pumpkin muffins, maple pecan danish, maple walnut scones and maple syrup atop pancakes and French toast.
Stop by the White Mountain Cupcakery in North Conway’s Settlers Green for their signature maple bacon cupcakes, available on Wednesdays and Sundays.
In Glen, Red Parka Steakhouse & Pub may be known for its steaks and ribs, but maple connoisseurs may gravitate toward the chicken and waffles dish, which features a buttermilk and sea salt-brined boneless fried chicken breast atop a Belgium malt waffle with jalapeno coleslaw, all finished with a maple glaze.
Check out the offerings at Veno’s Specialty Foods & Meats in Conway, where they have a pasta salad with Italian dressing made with maple syrup, maple chipotle wings, maple smokehouse wings, maple bacon sausage and maple chipotle steak tips, with local syrup from Tamworth’s Mac’s Maple.
Couples can enjoy a romantic Maple Sugaring Getaway at Eaton's quaint Snowvillage Inn, March 26-28. It includes a two-night stay, special maple sugarhouse breakfast, three-course dinner for two, and more.
At the 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack in Intervale, get an up close and personal view of how maple syrup is made. The 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack is welcoming visitors (masks required) on March weekends. For more, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org.
Conway Daily Sun reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this article.
