CONWAY — The shows will be going on at Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 in North Conway.
Ed Gearity, general manager, said six of his seven theaters opened last Friday for the first time since shutting down last October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cinema closed again Sunday night but will be open Thursday through Monday for Memorial Day weekend.
It will then probably be open Fridays through Sundays, according to Gearity, who has been with Belmont Capital Group of Cambridge, Mass., owners of the cinema, since 1986.
“We will wait to see how things progress,” said Gearity this week, noting his staff of six is happy to be back on the job.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout for Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll have all seven screens running," he said.
They will be showing “Cruella,” the new Disney feature about the antagonist in “101 Dalmations,” on two screens; the horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II,” along with “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Scoobi,” “Spiral,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and “Wrath of Man.”
Before the pandemic broke out, Gearity said his company had been negotiating with its landlords, KGI Properties, to expand to an eighth theater in the former Panda Garden restaurant. But those plans are on indefinite hold, he said.
He said parent company Belmont Capital Group has reopened seven of its theaters and two drive-ins throughout New England, but closed two theaters (South Kingston, R.I. and Freeport, Maine) permanently.
Drive-in business saw strong demand last summer, according to Gearity.
The company’s theaters include in New Hampshire, Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7; Claremont Cinema 6 in Claremont and Gilford Cinema 8 in Gilford; Massachusetts, Athol Cinemas 8 in Athol and Edgartown Cinema 2 in Edgartown; Maine, Bangor Drive-In in Hermon and Bangor Mall Cinemas 19 in Bangor; Rhode Island, Island Cinemas 10 in Middletown and Rustic View Drive-In in North Smithfield.
After shutting down in March 2020, the cinema tried reopening over the July 4th weekend and until closing a second time last October.
At the time of the second closing, Gearity told the Sun he was “hoping this is a temporary thing and we will be back up and running again in a few months, but with this pandemic nothing is certain.”
Interviewed this week, he said the impact on theaters wasn’t just on the public staying away — it was also the lack of product coming out of Hollywood.
“Even when we reopened last July through October, it was not so much the wearing of masks and social distancing as the Hollywood product became nonexistent as they weren’t releasing the films," he said.
He praised Gov. Chris Sununu and state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan for how they have been able to get New Hampshire reopened, with the mask mandate lifted last month as more people got the COVID-19 vaccines and cases have decreased.
Currently 41.3 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Gearity said as a business in a tourist town, his theater complex will keep taping on the floors in place to maintain 6 feet of distancing.
“Our theaters are very large, which will allow us to maintain that safe social distancing until crowds start getting very large. It can be like the airlines,” said Gearity, alluding to how airlines kept their middle seats open.
He said masks are optional.
“If people want to wear a mask, that’s great — if they don’t, we won’t push the issue. Our staff will wear masks all the time," he said.
"We’re selling popcorn, candy and drinks, but we’re holding off on our popcorn kernel seasoning toppings and our bulk candy for now. Of course, we will still be doing all sanitary precautions," he said.
"We want our guests to feel comfortable. If people want to wear masks, they can take them off when they sit down to view the film and have a soda and popcorn,” said Gearity.
As for Hollywood resuming releases of hit films, Gearity says moviegoers can look forward to seeing “The Conjuring” in the first week of June; the musical “In the Heights” he second week of June; “Peter Rabbit,” June 18; “F9 (aka “Fast & Furious 9”), June 25; and Marvel Studios’ thriller “Black Widow” on July 9.
Asked if he were worried that movie buffs have switched to streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix and HBO, Gearity replied that "there is nothing like seeing a movie in a theater on a big screen.”
“You know what it’s like to be there in a theater with Dolby speakers, Sensurround and the big screen — it’s an experience to see something like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ on a 27-foot theater screen,” Gearity said.
For show times at Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7, call (603) 356-6703 or the movie line at (603) 356-6410 or go to tinyurl.com/3hpkjufs.
