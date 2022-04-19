CONWAY — A public informational meeting on dissolving the Conway Village Fire District is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station. Commissioners want to hear what their constituents think.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer services. It also manages Pequawket Park. If residents vote to dissolve, the assets would transfer to the town of Conway or could be privatized.
DiGregorio said at an April 14 meeting that having townwide fire/rescue would save money. "We were talking about handing over the fire department and all of that assets to the town," said DiGregorio. "They came to us and said, 'Would you be willing to do water and sewer at the same time?'"
Bamsey added that the fact Conway has five fire departments has been discussed for years. Now, the departments can't find staff.
"As long as I've been here, and long before that, we've talked about townwide fire, and how ludicrous it is we have five fire departments within this community that are all spending money on equipment, can't find volunteers can't find people to do the job," said Bamsey. "Our fire and rescue and ambulance costs keep actually escalating."
A benefit to the town’s taking over the water/sewer lines is that the town could extend the lines beyond the district boundaries and require that new housing developments that are to be built join in.
Fire Chief Steve Solomon said the district could expand water and sewer beyond its boundaries but the process is more complicated than if the town controlled the lines.
Also, if the district was dissolved, costs of heavy equipment like backhoes would be spread throughout the town rather than borne by district property owners. Bamsey added the town already has backhoes.
Bookkeeper Amy Snow said a downside would be loss of local control. "The whole town would be voting on our budget, even if they don't get the service," she said.
Bamsey and DiGregorio added Conway Village provides a higher level of ambulance care than the other end of town. Conway Village provides paramedic-level care while other parts get EMT level of care.
Bamsey said commissioners are still investigating all the pros and cons and will tell the public what they know at Thursday's meeting.
"What we're doing right at this point, is we're gathering information, we're sharing it with the voters, the residents of the village," said Bamsey.
"They're going to come up with questions and points that maybe we haven't thought about. And then we go kick it around, and we go back out, and we do it again."
DiGregorio said commissioners hope to present residents with all the relevant information and let them decide what if anything to do with the district. The voters might stop short of dissolution and decide they want to give only part of the district away, such as only the fire/rescue service or only the water/sewer department.
"We really want to make it clear that we are not trying to push this down anybody's throat, we just want them to come to our meetings," said DiGregorio, who admitted he is torn. He thinks fire/rescue should go to the town but is unsure on the water/sewer.
Bamsey said he supports having a dialogue about the issues.
"We can't keep doing what we're doing with fire and rescue financially because it's just getting too hard," said Bamsey adding the water and sewer system is in great shape but is expensive to operate.
Buco said he opposes dissolution, saying, "I don't think we should give up our autonomy."
