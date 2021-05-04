CONCORD — More than 220 people signed up to speak during a virtual Senate public hearing about the proposed next two-year state budget, House Bill 1 and House Bill 2, with callers urging full funding for services for people with developmental disabilities, Medicaid adult dental benefits, school funding and more.
Many also called in to ask the Senate to strip a section in House Bill related to a ban on teaching “divisive concepts,” related to racism and sexism and calling its inclusion a dangerous form of censorship.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s third budget proposal, outlined on Feb. 11, would mean tax cuts, moving the Business Enterprise Tax from .6 down to .55 percent and the rooms and meals tax down from 9 to 8.5 percent, increasing the general fund by 7 percent but not increasing taxes.
The House passed its version of the budget, about $13 billion for the next two years, on a vote of 205-178 on April 6 with the House Republican caucus of ultra-conservative and conservative forces coming together to oppose the governor’s plan.
Democrats did not like the plan either and made up most of the votes to oppose it.
The House cut out Sununu’s proposed merger of the higher education system, opting instead for a study committee. They also stripped Sununu’s voluntary paid family leave plan from the budget.
Sununu called the House budget process “completely off the rails” and is hoping the Senate will come up with a better plan.
In the last biennial budget, Sununu vetoed the Legislature’s budget and it took several months of operating on a 90-day continuing resolution before a budget compromise could be reached.
The majority of the comments during the afternoon public hearing came from some of the more than 15,000 families in the state who rely on home and community-based services for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The House version of the budget includes full funding for these programs and many spoke to the necessary retention of those funds. They added hope that there could be a dental benefit for that population.
Some lauded efforts in the past biennial budget to raise rates for workers but some noted that the money has been held back by DHHS and should be released now to increase wages which are among the lowest in the nation.
Lori Breen of Nashua asked the Senate to fully fund the developmental service’s budget which allows her to continue to work while her son develops job skills that allow him to work a great job at Five Guys Burgers and Fries and allow him to be an important member of their team.
She said if it was cut and she had to quit her job, it would mean they would lose some of the benefits and be more expensive for the state in the long run.
Lisa Beaudoin, of ABLE NH, also asked for full funding support and ask for them to reinsert a tabled dental benefit for adults in Senate Bill 150, arguing people with poor oral health struggle to maintain employment.
Forrest Beaudoin of Peterborough asked for the full funding for developmental services within the HHS budget, noting the support allows him to live independently in his own community which helps him to work part-time, volunteer, and be active in his community.
“People can’t wait for these services,” he stressed.
Additionally, many advocates asked for an increased rate of $75 a day for adult senior care services at some of the state’s 17 facilities which provide this for many adults with dementia who live at home.
New Hampshire has one of the lowest reimbursement rates in the nation and it could lead to a few of these centers closing, costing the state millions more in care that takes these people out of their homes and reduces their life expectancy and quality.
Leaders in Manchester and Nashua asked senators to consider restoring the loss of school aid, which is due to the way that funding is counted.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess explained that some funding is based on the number of free and reduced lunches and the overall number of kids in public schools. He said those numbers this year are “artificially low” because due to the pandemic, people no longer need to fill out paperwork for free and reduced lunches.
Manchester could face a shortfall of $7.4 million even if the schools get a tax cap increase, said Leslie Want of the Manchester School Board.
Ken Barnes told the Senate committee he supports the removal of school voucher language from the budget “because I think it is a terrible idea and discrimination against our public school children and a bad use of money.”
There was overwhelming opposition among the speakers Tuesday afternoon to a section inserted in House Bill 2 related to the teaching of “divisive concepts” of racism, sexism, and other topics in schools, formerly known as House Bill 544.
Based on a former Trump administration executive order, the language would prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts” and limit training or state contracts related to such teachings.
Asma Elhuni, of Rights and Democracy NH, said, “If we can’t talk about it we will never be able to address” systemic racism and sexism. “It will not magically disappear,” she stated, noting anti-racism posts on social media by legislators.
Christopher Becker, a public charter school teacher, said he also fears that the language in the former HB 544 is a “Trojan horse” for censorship in schools. He said high school students are uniquely able to see racism and sexism without it being spun or characterized by a teacher “because they are intelligent enough to identify it on their own.”
