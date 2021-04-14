CONWAY — As a two-term state representative I felt it would be a service to constituents to let them know how each member of our county legislative delegation has voted on various bills.
In my March 10 article, I explained how an idea moves through the legislative process to become a law — or not.
This time, I will discuss some of the unusual activities that took place at the recent House Session and review the Carroll County representatives' votes on 12 bills. Anyone can go to the NH General Court website (gencourt.state.nh.us) and click on “voting record” to find out how their representative voted on every bill since they began in their first term.
Remember, however, that due to parliamentary process and terminology, sometimes a "yes" vote actually means "no," or vice-versa.
If you have questions interpreting a vote, you can call the Clerk of the NH General Courts’ Office, and they will be happy to explain. Or you can always call your representative directly.
In the report below, after each bill number I’ll briefly explain the intent of the bill, although it will not be the “formal title.” My goal is to make the information easy to understand and reduce the sometimes very confusing title and explanations.
At the bottom of the chart is the vote total for each bill and generally one of three actions; OTP (passing the bill), ITL (killing the bill) or table (holding the bill).
Sometimes a table will force a bill to die by inaction. Once a bill is tabled, the action does not occur even if the bill’s action passed. HB 458 is an example. HB 458 would eliminate the requirement to provide hygiene products in public schools. The bill failed 184-192. So the law remains as is. Bill 458 was then tabled. In the future, the bill could be returned; however, it would take a two-thirds majority vote, and that is unlikely.
This is my second report and follows the recent session in the Bedford Sportsplex from April 7-9.
On Day One of the three-day session, representatives voted on the budget for the next two years (HB 1), and the trailer document (HB 2) that explains how the money will be disbursed. Many amendments to the budget were proposed, but few passed. Days Two and Three both included discussion and votes on bills, with the results more often than not following the party line.
Republicans have the majority of representatives; therefore, that party almost always has sufficient votes for any piece of legislation. Thus, most of the committee reports would come to the floor of the House with a 11-10, 12-11 type recommendation favoring the majority.
Approved bills from the House will move over to the Senate for their review and likewise very shortly the House will be back doing Committee work reviewing the Senate's bills.
This session was a tad different than last year. Former Speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Merrimack) during 2020 had multiple bills at the end of the year that needed to be discussed and voted upon. He kept the House in session until almost 3 a.m. in order to allow each bill to be heard, discussed on its merits and voted up or down.
This year, Speaker Sherm Packard (R-Londonderry) arranged the schedule in such a way that all of the Republican favored bills came to the floor first and the Democratic influenced bills were scheduled for the end of the session. That may have been fine, except Speaker Packard had a 7 p.m. self-determined deadline. The 73 Democratic bills never reached the floor for consideration.
I mention this not as a partisan slam but rather to allow citizens to know that many hours of committee research, citizen testimony and discussion of relevant bills were left uncompleted and died on the floor at the 7 p.m. closing.
The first three bills on the chart (HB 1#60, HB 2 #67 and HB 2 #73 ) are the numbers assigned to the votes on amendments to the budget (HB 1) and trailer bill (HB 2) and don’t actually have a bill number.
HB 1, #60: Amendment 1077 to the budget (HB 1). The intent was to reduce the funding gap to family planning enacted during the Trump administration. The $1.24 million gap is anticipated to be funded by the Biden administration with federal funds but will take up to a year. No public money is allocated for abortion services. Family planning administers sexually transmitted disease testing, breast exams and Pap smears, and provides health care for low-income families.
HB 2, #67: Amendment #1064 was to remove from the budget the $10 million bailout to investors who had losses from the FRM ponzi scheme of a few years ago.
HB 73: Amendment 1093 was to reinstate the $15.5 million that the Finance Committee had suspended payment of for the upcoming two years of the state budget. This would have a direct impact on cities and towns that had previously received approval and initiated water and sewer projects. The Mount Washington Valley would be impacted by the downshifting of these state financial responsibilities.
HB 458: Period Poverty funding. This bill maintains the state law requiring public schools to provide in all gender-neutral and female bathrooms, grades 7-12, feminine hygiene products. The intent of the current law is to give young women from low-income families the opportunity to stay in school versus at home due to their inability to afford hygiene products during their periods. The goal is to reduce loss instructional time and the personal stigma of Period Poverty.
HB 224: Allows aftermarket window tinting on the driver’s side and passenger side windows of a car. The New Hampshire Department of Safety and N.H. Office of Highway Safety were opposed as police officers were more endangered approaching a tinted window. Consumer advocates countered that aftermarket tinting would be equal to tinting on cars from out of state.
HB 177: Would require a 2-mile buffer from state parks for the establishment of new landfills. Current landfills are grandfathered in. This bill was requested by residents from Dalton, where a new landfill was planned for siting within a quarter-mile of the Forest Lake State Park.
HB 334: Allows loaded weapons to be carried on ATVs and snowmobiles. In 2017, N.H. became an “open carry” state, meaning any adult resident can carry a loaded weapon without a permit. The bill was submitted to correct a clerical oversight from the initial open carry law bill. Opponents were concerned about the inadvertent discharge and safety of people in recreational areas where ATV and snowmobiles may be present.
HB 319: Successful completion of the U.S. Naturalization and Immigration Examination prior to graduation from a state college, university or community college. This bill, similar to the high school bill (HB 320) passed last session, is intended to improve the civics understanding of N.H. college students. The bill is a 128-question paper-and-pencil examination created by the USNI Service with both the questions and correct answers found online.
HB 282: Changes the law to allow public tax dollars to be paid by cities and towns to private religious schools. This bill was one of several that looked to change the nonsectarian regulations regarding utilization of public funds.
HB 98: This bill moves the primary election date from the current second Tuesday in September to the fourth Tuesday in June and the first day of filing from the last Wednesday in May to the fourth Wednesday in April.
HB 163: The bill directs the Department of Health and Human Services to create a poster and make information available at dispensaries regarding the use of cannabis while pregnant or lactating, accidental positioning and use during adolescence.
HB 251: The bill requires that children under the age of 2 be properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
