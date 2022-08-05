artist brook

"Artist Brook," a painting in the White Mountain School of Art style by Benjamin Champney.(COURTESY PHOTO)

JACKSON — The White Mountain School of Art is the body of work created during the 19th century by more than 400 artists who painted landscape scenes of the White Mountains of New Hampshire in order to promote the region and, consequently, sell their works of art.

As Wikipedia notes, many of the first artists were attracted to the region because of the 1826 tragedy of the Willey family, in which nine people lost their lives in a mudslide. These early works portrayed a dramatic and untamed mountain wilderness.

