CONWAY — The tents are back up in North Conway’s Schouler Park, and happening under those tents this weekend is the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association’s 50th Art in the Park, celebrating the visual arts along with crafts and jewelry.

The festival is being presented today from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. It’s free to attend, browse and get some great deals on original artworks and fine crafts.

