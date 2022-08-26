north conway house old pic on main st

This 19th century photo shows the North Conway House with its front porch and the ell in the back. The porch was removed when both the main building and the ell were moved a short distance away from Main and Mechanic Street to Pine Street in 1900. The porch is to be brought back as part of the planned renovation, note Bluebird Project LLC officials Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ortened version of Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey’s application to have the Bunker Building/former North Conway House listed in the National Register of Historic Places:

The North Conway House is best-known in town as the Bunker Plumbing and Supply Building, because the Bunker family ran their business on the first floor, while residing on the upper floors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.