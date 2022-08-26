This 19th century photo shows the North Conway House with its front porch and the ell in the back. The porch was removed when both the main building and the ell were moved a short distance away from Main and Mechanic Street to Pine Street in 1900. The porch is to be brought back as part of the planned renovation, note Bluebird Project LLC officials Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey's application to have the Bunker Building/former North Conway House listed in the National Register of Historic Places:
The North Conway House is best-known in town as the Bunker Plumbing and Supply Building, because the Bunker family ran their business on the first floor, while residing on the upper floors.
Like other locals and farmers, in 1839, Nathaniel R. Mason began renting out rooms in his small, one-story, 10-room property that he owned with his wife Ruth (Hutchins) Mason. He realized the potential for building a center of tourism in the White Mountains and undertook a large remodeling project to enlarge his home and reintroduced it as the North Conway House in 1850.
Mahlon Mason, a son of Nathaniel Mason, used the North Conway House as a lodging house alongside the Sunset Pavilion (a hotel that burned down in 1940) until 1882, when another son of Nathaniel’s, Freeman Mason, took over.
Freeman Mason died in 1882, and Annie Thompson and Levi Julian Ricker became proprietors of the North Conway House. L.J. Ricker was originally from Kittery, Maine. The Ricker family became a four-generation “innkeeping dynasty” in Conway, according to old newspaper articles.
In 1900, the North Conway House was purchased by Daniel Hayford, who ran a carriage repair business. Hayford moved the old hotel on rollers using oxen from Main Street to 109 Pine St. The Main Street site was then used to build the North Conway Public Library, starting in 1887 and rented space from the Masonic Building until they built the original section of the library, which was finished in 1911.
At the time of the move, Hayford removed the front porch and added carriage doors to the facade for his carriage repair business. According to an ad in the White Mountain Reporter in 1901, A.E. Nash also operated a bicycle repair shop there.
Hayford’s brother Harry operated a taxidermy shop out of the north side of the first floor alongside the carriage business during this time. During Hayford’s ownership of the North Conway House, he and his brother operated their businesses out of the first floor and lived in apartments on the upper floors, along with Hayford’s sister. There is documentation of improvements made to the upper floor residences in the Nov. 17, 1910, White Mountain Reporter.
Harry Bunker’s family purchased the property in 1927 and opened Bunker Plumbing and Supply, which was housed there for the next 90 years. This business is the primary reason local residents refer to this building as “The Bunker Building.”
This business provided some plumbing services but primarily supplied the rest of the plumbers in the area with what they needed. The business was run by multiple generations of the Bunker family until it closed and the building sold in 2006.
In the early days of the business, Harry Bunker rented two second-floor apartments and one third-floor apartment to local residents. The third and fourth floors were also used as plumbing supply storage — famously holding 60 toilets on the fourth floor.
The second floor was improved in 1960 so that Harry Bunker’s son Briggs and his wife Roberta, who still live in another family home on Pine Street to this day, could move in and raise their four boys and help to operate the business.
The relocation of the building in 1900 marks a shift in the building’s history from being a hotel serving the tourism industry to being a local place of business that also housed the proprietor and their family. Most of the businesses in downtown North Conway Village today are located in first-floor offices or storefronts in a classic village district, with second and third floor apartments that are still occupied by local workers and their families.
