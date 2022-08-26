CONWAY — With several of Conway’s historic structures being bulldozed in the name of progress in recent years, it is heartwarming to note that a historic building in North Conway is going to be renovated as an eight-unit rental apartment complex.

Pending the receipt of a selectmen-supported $475,000 Community Development Block Grant, expected to be determined in a few months, the 19th-century Bunker Building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village should start to have an impact on the area’s affordable housing crisis.

