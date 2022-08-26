CONWAY — With several of Conway’s historic structures being bulldozed in the name of progress in recent years, it is heartwarming to note that a historic building in North Conway is going to be renovated as an eight-unit rental apartment complex.
Pending the receipt of a selectmen-supported $475,000 Community Development Block Grant, expected to be determined in a few months, the 19th-century Bunker Building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village should start to have an impact on the area’s affordable housing crisis.
The rambling four-story structure once served as the North Conway House, a hotel that was located at the corner of Main Street and Mechanic Street that since 1911 has been home to the North Conway (now Pope Memorial) Public Library.
As the Sun has reported, the project was granted a special exception by the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment and received conditional approval from the Conway Planning Board.
It is being developed by the for-profit Bluebird Project LLC.
The principals are two local professionals: Dr. Eliza Grant, a veterinarian and first-term member of the Conway Planning Board, and Kit Hickey, who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a member of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee.
As The Bluebird Project, they are working with consultants Kate Richardson and Shawn Bergeron, both of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.
They have also purchased four cottages at the Spruce Moose Lodge at the top of North Conway’s Seavey Street, as well as a home at Hobb
and West Main streets in Conway Village for conversion to five apartments, receiving a special exception from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment for the latter project on Aug. 17.
For the CDBG grant at the Bunker Building, at least five units must be affordable and at least three must remain long-term rentals for 20 years under the town’s approval.
“Our goal is to make them all affordable, but that depends on whether we receive the CDBG grant, costs and other factors,” said Grant in a recent interview.
They have applied to have the Bunker Building be put on the National Register of Historic Places
on how they were built.”
Asked what motivates her and Hickey, she said they are both problem solvers who seek to make a difference. “We have problems in our community regarding housing and the destruction of historic properties,” said Grant, who, like Hickey, is a mother of two school-age children. “Neither of us is willing to complain unless we are willing to do something about it.”
She said they got better acquainted after Grant recruited Hickey to serve on the board of the Lilliputian Montessori School in North Conway.
Their friendship grew from there.
“Kit believes if there is a problem, there has got to be a way to solve it; that, to a degree, you have to figure it out by asking the appropriate questions to come up with solutions. We are both trying our best to make it better,” Grant said.
Hickey concurred. “We saw how the lack of housing was affecting educators who worked at our school not having a place to live — that’s how the discussion started.”
She said it’s an economic issue when local workers can’t find a place to live.
“A lot of people also don’t like to see the rural character being overdeveloped. Eliza and I are quite passionate about it,” Hickey said.
Grant lives with husband, Michael Grant, and sons Dylan and Henry in Intervale; Hickey lives in North Conway with husband, David Reynolds, and sons Nate and Blake.
The two women opted to make Bluebird a for-profit versus a non-profit as they believe it is a more nimble way of achieving their goals.
Sharing their enthusiasm for tackling challenges while working to preserve an old structure is Richardson, their technical consultant.
She noted this week that she has a personal connection to the Bunker Building, which was home to revered local weather observer Briggs Bunker and his wife, Bobbi, and their four boys.
“I went to school down the street at John Fuller growing up, and a classmate lived there so I have always loved that building,” said Richardson.
She added as a professional consultant and resident, she was pleased to see
If that is approved, the project would be eligible for tax credits as well.
As part of the plan, the two current tenants will remain, although they will move from the second floor to the ground level to allow for construction/renovations.
“We’re very excited about the project,” said Grant, who gave a tour in July of the old wooden structure along with Ken Rancourt, president of the Conway Historical Society.
She said the hope is to start work in earnest next spring.
The Bunker Building apartment complex will consist of three one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.
The first floor will have a two-bedroom and a one- bedroom apartment; the second floor a three-bedroom and another one-bedroom; the third floor will have two two-bedrooms; and the fourth floor will have a two-bedroom and a one-bedroom apartment.
The footprint of the Bunker Building is 2,200 square feet, and with all four floors combined, it totals 8,200 square feet. The affordable housing units will measure between 300 and 1,000 square feet. On average, they will provide about 800 square fee of living space.
As Grant led the tour up to the third floor, she was asked about her interest in preserving historic structures.
“My father was an architect,” said Grant. “This is what we did a lot of weekends growing up — visiting old structures and my father commenting
an old building get a new life.
“For me personally it’s important that we respect the history of our town, including the repurposing of older buildings when we can. It’s something that Shawn (Bergeron) and I share,” said Richardson, adding, “This is a great location in the village.”
Grant and Hickey said they had both driven past the Bunker Building on numerous occasions and wondered if it could be transformed into affordable housing.
They spoke with the owner, Mike Diodati, who with his wife, Pat, bought the property from the Bunkers in April of 2006.
The Bluebird Project purchased it from Diodati on Dec. 28, 2021. The sale price was $275,000, according to the property tax card.
Diodati — a Lawrence, Mass.-based contractor who lives part-time next door in a two-condo building that once was an ell to the North Conway House before both structures were moved to Pine Street in 1900 — said he got approval from the Conway Planning Board in 2007 to convert the Bunker Building into six condominiums, with a seventh to be housed in a 19th-century house at the back of the lot.
That house under the current proposal will be used as a shed, Richardson said.
As to why his development plan never panned out, Diodati said, “The economy took a hit in 2008, and no one was buying, and I was going have to carry seven mortgages.”
Coming from Lawrence, he said there is a historical connection to the rambling structure.
“In Lawrence, we have the great Stone Dam,” he said, noting he learned that the granite blocks left over from the dam were brought up to North Conway for the building’s foundation.
As a general contractor, he likes the idea that the old building is being repurposed.
“I had several offers from other people, but I was waiting for the right fit, and Eliza and Kit are the right people, who care about its history,” said Diodati, who was particularly key on having the front porch that the building had when it stood on Main Street rebuilt.
“Two other buyers wanted it for the same amount of money but they were not willing to do the porch. I had that written into the sales agreement,” he said.
As for saving the building, Diodati said, “I like the history of it. I hate to see all the work that these people did back in the day, building this, go to waste,
to tear something down to build something new.”
He said when he bought the place from the Bunkers, they worked to empty it of all of the plumbing equipment that had been stored by Briggs Bunker and his father, Harry S. Bunker, over the years.
“We tossed 57 toilets that were stored,” said Diodati, confirming a tale of the toilets being thrown out the windows to a dumpster below that was told by Briggs and Bobbi, who now live across the street in Briggs’ father’s recently renovated home.
“It was easier to toss a toilet than carry it down those stairs,” laughed Diodati.
He said they also took off the wall coverings, stripping the shell down to its bare bones in the two upper floors.
Interviewed this week, Bobbi and Briggs talked about living in an apartment on the second floor with their four sons.
“It was a lively neighborhood of families with lots of kids on this street,” said Bobbi, who started the physical therapy program at Memorial Hospital in the 1960s.
She and Briggs had planned to live in the apartment only one summer after he graduated from the University of New Hampshire when they were expecting their first child in 1960. That summer turned into 33 years, and that “one” child turned out to be their twins, Mark and Wayne. Alan and Scott followed in the years to come.
“We had three bedrooms, and we added a fourth in 1977 when we hosted an international exchange student from Chile as that was a requirement that the student had to have his own bedroom,” said Bobbi, adding, “We consider Guillermo Ciudad
our fifth son.”
In 1993, they moved into Briggs’ father’s place, where Briggs had grown up.
“His father, Harry, bought the big place from Dan Hayford, who had moved it in the early 1900s from Main Street, in 1927, and he used it for his plumbing business,” Bobbi said.
“Hayford and his brother Harry had a taxidermy business and also had wagon painting on the first floor. His father, and Briggs later on when he joined him full-time after college in 1961, had a huge inventory of plumbing supplies,” she said.
“Harry also rented three apartments — two on the second floor and one on the third; and he had people store stuff there. Briggs and I, when we moved up from Durham, brought along our mobile home, which we rented out for many years, and it paid for itself many times over. That trailer was removed after Mike (Diodati) purchased the building,” said Bobbi.
Briggs took over as local cooperative weather observer following Joe Dodge’s death in 1973, getting some of Dodge’s weather equipment from the West Side and moving it to the Bunker Building’s back yard. He served from 1973-2007, recording the weather and announcing it on local radio station WMWV-FM’s “Morning Weather Show” and continuing the daily weather rating that Dodge had started, rating each day between a lowly nickel to a top rating of 50 cents.
He and Bobbi used to be snowbirds, with Briggs playing a lot of golf. Now that their home has been renovated and expanded, they are full-time residents of North Conway. Briggs is now 91 and Bobbi, 83.
As we clambered up to the third and fourth floors the day of the recent tour, we were greeted by bare wall slats and exposed beams, including old logs with their tree bark still on them. They used to be covered, but Diodati, Briggs and crew had removed them in the early 2000s.
It was striking to see the exposed logs in the ceiling. “A lot of the crossbeams in here are beams that are made of local trees that still have the bark on them, which is pretty incredible,” said Grant.
It made for a fascinating tour, with views to Cranmore in the east and to the west, over the top of the Eastern Slope Inn to the Moats.
Rancourt was also impressed, and noted as chair of the Conway Historic District Cmmission that it is an example of how an older structure can be saved.
“I was really pleased yo see someone taking the interest or effort to provide a reasonable increase in housing utilizing buildings that already exist,” said Rancourt, whose committee was appointed after the destruction of the 1793-built Homestead Restaurant to make way for an AutoZone in 2016 and which was reactivated following the razing of the former Ebenezer Burbank Tavern in Center Conway for an Eastern Oil and Propane office in 2021. Now threatened is the 1765-built former Capt. Timothy Walker House near Conway Town Beach.
Another historic building bites the dust? Not this time, thanks to the custodianship of the Bunkers and Deodati, the vision of Grant and Hickey and the technical knowhow of Richardson and Bergeron
