CONWAY — Dana Hilliard, the Democratic mayor of Somersworth, is challenging incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) in the Nov. 8 general election for a seat in Concord at the executive council table.
Hilliard, 46, told the Sun at an editorial board last Friday that he believes the stakes in this election cycle are higher than ever.
“I don’t think Joe Kenney’s voting record represents what this district is,” he said. “We have taken the highway exits that a lot of us in this state never thought we would take, and we are waking up in a state that we can no longer identify with.”
He added: “We have a very short window to do a U-turn and get back onto the highway and head in the direction that all of us were comfortable with, which is continuing to have the values of the state that we love, reflect who we are as a people. And that is not attacking people. That is understanding and building a team approach to governing.”
Hilliard was born in Dover, graduated from Somersworth High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College in 1995, and a graduate degree from Plymouth State University in 2011.
He served five terms as a state representative, was on the Somersworth City Council for three terms, and has served five terms as a mayor of Somersworth. He plans to honor his commitment as mayor and see out his term, which expires in January 2024.
Hilliard also has a full-time job as director of school district operations in SAU 56 in Somersworth. Before that he served 10 years as principal of Somersworth Middle School and taught social studies at Somersworth High for six years.
Until last year, Somersworth had been part of the Executive Council’s District 2.
Hilliard believes this race is wide open. “The New Hampshire traditional Republican doesn’t exist anymore,” he said.
“I would welcome the re-emergence of the New Hampshire Republican Party because as a Democrat, I can work with New Hampshire Republicans. A New Hampshire Republican was Ray Burton — that was a New Hampshire Republican. And unfortunately, the Free Staters have gutted that party.
“I would certainly say that Joe is not a Ray Burton Republican. And you can just base that on his track record.” Hilliard said.
On Planned Parenthood, Hilliard said, “(Kenney) voted against it four times.
“Planned Parenthood is more than abortion services. And by the way, those contracts didn’t have abortion services built into them. So when he voted against that, what he voted against (were) people having access to choice in health care,” Hilliard said.
“And we’re not just talking about women, you should have a choice in your health care and you should be able to choose.”
He said he could go to Planned Parenthood for specific services.
“How about cancer screening, STD screening, AIDS screening or advice from Planned Parenthood on where I should tap some other accesses?”
Hilliard also took Kenney to task for voting against accepting $27 million in federal COVID-19 funds.
“Those were federal dollars — that would have been $27 million of shots in arms of workers so they could return to work, shots in the arms of students so they could get off the computer and go back into school,” he said. “That’s No. 2, a voice for cities and towns.
Education is the third big topic for Hilliard.
“This executive council twice, including Joe Kenney, has first of all confirmed and then reconfirmed, I would say probably the worst commissioner in state history (Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut),” he said.
“Not only did his kids never attend public school, he has no experience in public school and his whole set agenda is to break apart the great equalizer of our republic, which is the public school system, pre-K through 12,” Hilliard said.
If elected, Hilliard would have plenty of questions for Edelblut about his Education Freedom Account plan.
He would ask Edelblut: “Can you please explain to me, No. 1, have you opened this up to any of our public school systems? Have you worked with the superintendents prior to bringing this forward? Have you had any conversations with them on whether or not our public school system can do this?”
He added that to call out Edelblut, he would say, “‘I’m just curious, Commissioner, how you think as being a commissioner of education how you would build support for a public school system and support students when you just openly attacked LBGTQ parents and students going into the school. And by the way, that’s the population that has the highest suicide rate within the country and is more apt to get bullied.”
Hillard has a promise for voters.
“No one is going to outwork me,” he said. “I will have to admit, I did miss spin class this morning, which starts at 5:45 a.m. So I was not on my spin bike and my spin instructor was giving my husband (Sean Peschel) grief because he went to class without me.”
While Hilliard concedes Kenney may have more name recognition in the northern part of the district, he said he has his stronghold at the southern end.
“Go down to Durham, no one knows who the hell Joe Kenney is,” he said. “Go down to Madbury, no one knows who he is. Go to Dover, go to Rochester, no one knows who Joe Kenney is. They know who Dana Hilliard is.”
He added: “We’ve got a Mason-Dixon line in this district. I will give you that Joe is probably wider known from here up to Pittsburg. And that’s where Dana Hilliard has been doing a lot of work.
“You have the middle, I think that we’re battling over, which is the Lakes Region, and that my name is continuing to get stronger and stronger in that area, and I already had good name recognition there because, in the old days, Foster’s (Daily Democrat) used to stretch into there.
“And certainly, on the southern tier, Joe is not going to come close to what my name recognition is. He’s not going to come close. I’ve held elected office down that way since I was 20.”
After the editorial board, Hilliard was headed to Berlin to campaign with Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier at the RiverFire festival last Friday night.
For more on Hilliard’s campaign, go to danahilliard.com.
