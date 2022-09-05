KILKENNY — On Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
Kilkenny is a township within the White Mountain National Forest about 20 miles due west of Berlin.
According to Fish and Game, a 39-year-old female hiker had been descending after summiting Mount Cabot with her fiancé when she started experiencing a serious medical condition.
Her fiancé called 911, requesting assistance. Members of Berlin Fire Department and Berlin EMS responded directly to the trailhead and started hiking in. Fish and Game called out members of Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue for assistance.
After the initial call, the hiker’s condition worsened. Due to the serious nature of the incident and the distance from the trailhead, which was 2½ miles, a call was placed to the Army National Guard requesting an emergency helicopter evacuation.
During the time the flight crew was being assembled, the hiker’s condition deteriorated to the point that her fiancé and other hikers who came upon the scene started performing CPR.
The Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter flew up from Concord arriving over the patient at 5:36 p.m. They were able to successfully lower a medic and litter onto the trail through an opening in the trees. The patient was packaged in the litter and hoisted back into the helicopter at approximately 6:08 p.m.
Unfortunately, despite all the lifesaving efforts performed by the victim’s fiancé, Good Samaritan hikers and rescue personnel, the hiker did not survive.
Her body was flown to the Berlin Regional Airport in Milan, where it was transferred to a local funeral home. Her name is being withheld pending notification of kin.
