KILKENNY — On Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny is a township within the White Mountain National Forest about 20 miles due west of Berlin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.