CONWAY — Students and staff at the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School rolled out the red carpet for Sen. Maggie Hassan last Tuesday morning.

Director Virginia Schrader provided the senator on Jan. 17 with a hands-on look at what takes place inside the walls of KHS every day. Students are building parts for NASA, learning how to fly planes and acquiring real-world skills that will help these Eagles soar when they leave the nest.

