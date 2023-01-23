CONWAY — Students and staff at the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School rolled out the red carpet for Sen. Maggie Hassan last Tuesday morning.
Director Virginia Schrader provided the senator on Jan. 17 with a hands-on look at what takes place inside the walls of KHS every day. Students are building parts for NASA, learning how to fly planes and acquiring real-world skills that will help these Eagles soar when they leave the nest.
“I had a great time visiting Kennett High School and meeting with students who are participating in their state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and STEM aviation and aerospace programs,” New Hampshire's junior Democratic senator said afterward.
"I am pleased that we increased funding to support career pathway programs in the year-end bill, and I will continue to work across the aisle to strengthen and expand these programs," Hassan promised.
Senior Ben Biche gave Hassan a tour of the advanced manufacturing room where the Eagles are working with the NASA HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) program to build space hardware destined for the International Space Station.
“(Advanced manufacturing) is a four-year program, which gives us a chance to do a lot more than most other schools that often have a two-year deal because they serve multiple school districts,” Biche said, adding, “We were recognized by NASA as one of three schools recognized and certified by NASA to make life-critical flight hardware for the International Space Station."
Juniors Kaley Goodhart and Micah White were working on handrail parts for NASA and showed the senator the process.
Senior Noah Keefe, who along with recent graduates Sean Morgan and Kylan Morneau were among just five students nationwide to be chosen by NASA to intern for six weeks last summer, presented Hassan with a paperweight in the shape of New Hampshire that they created in Houston.
Andy Shaw, the advanced manufacturing teacher, told Hassan that NASA has donated about $150,000 in manufacturing equipment, including a $106,000 manufacturing lathe.
“They have funds to purchase one or two machines every year, and they gave one to us this year,” he said. “I think we're doing good work. I have a really good relationship with the people at NASA, so that helps, too,” Shaw said.
“I think NASA, but also the industry generally, is increasingly reaching out to schools, whether it's NASA or advanced manufacturers in Maine and New Hampshire they are wanting to help set up (programs) in schools,” Hassan said. “They want to make sure that the skills are aligned, and that’s what we want to do with the Perkins Grant.”
She added: “I think, as you're showing me right now, this is where you get people really not only interested but they get hands-on experience. For years, I've been trying to get people to pay attention to this from a policy perspective. And it's now kind of a perfect storm moment," Hassan said, adding, "I think COVID taught us a lot about what we need to be able to do ourselves, and so it's a pretty exciting time. There should be I hope, more Perkins Grant funding coming to Kennett.”
The Carl D. Perkins grant, according to its website, provides funding to improve secondary and postsecondary-level career and technical education programs. Its $1.2 billion annual allocations are divided between all the states.
Hassan also got a tour of the STEM Aviation and Aerospace program, which is taught by Joe Riddensdale, who also teaches CADD (computer-aided design and drafting) at KHS. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association created the aviation STEM curriculum for high schools across the United States.
“The curriculum is the first of its kind, offering students comprehensive four-year aviation study options that are aligned to Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards,” Riddensdale said.
Keefe and junior Molly DellaValla showed the senator the two flight simulators in the classroom. Both students, who are also members of the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, passed their private pilot exams on Wednesday (see related story).
DellaValla invited Hassan to try the simulator.
Although maybe not ready for Top Gun school, Hassan did well in the simulator.
“You’re doing great,” said DellaValla. “I didn’t want to tell you because I didn’t want to scare you, but most people crash on their first attempt."
“Well, I had a good instructor,” Hassan said, adding, “That was so cool.”
Marketing students Joce Anzaldi and Kaia Chakravadhanula also served as guides for Hassan.
“I would say the best way for me to actually get funding for programs like this is to be able to talk to other senators and say, ‘Hey, have you been to your state's (Career-Tech Center)? Have you talked to students? This is what they need,’ " Hassan said.
"And once we boil it down to real people and what they're doing, it gets easier for us to make policies that can support what you're doing. I’d love to see more programs like this in the state and I'd love to make sure that students at Kennett can participate at the level that makes sense," she said.
Schrader thanked her for coming. "I know it's your hard work that makes this all possible,” she said. “You guys don't know what goes on behind the scenes to get the money to fund all this," she told the students. "So thank you.”
