CONWAY — During a whirlwind visit to North Conway Village on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan made multiple stops, starting by lending a hand at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, then visiting with staff at Memorial Hospital and finally visitingt the New England Ski Museum.
At 10:45 a.m., the senator arrived at the Gibson Center, accompanied by two staffers. She spent a half-hour talking with Executive Director Marianne Jackson and Carroll County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Director Mary Carey Seavey and Angelica Kitsis, RSVP’s transportation coordinator.
They discussed how the groups used American Rescue Plan funds to help local seniors — such as reimbursing RSVP volunteers for their gas mileage when driving people to medical appointments or delivering meals, increasing access to telehealth resources at the Gibson Cente, and raising funds for renovations to increase ventilation at the center.
According to her office, Hassan pressed for flexible-use funding for state and local governments to help support organizations like the Gibson and RSVP that address community needs in the negotiations of the American Rescue Plan. Carroll County received just over $9.5 million from the COVID relief bill, and the county in turn gave an estimated $20,000 to RSVP and $50,000 to the Gibson Center.
After their discussion, Hassan wove through the lunchtime crowd to chat with people and help deliver plates of spinach lasagna, zucchini and garlic bread.
Of Hassan’s visit, Jackson said: “For me, knowing that we had the support of our federal delegation for the needs for the Gibson center was wonderful ... and that she’s then willing to come and serve individual meals to people shows she cares about people.”
From there, it was a short drive north to Memorial Hospital, where officials discussed how they have beencoping with COVID.
President Art Mathisen said the staff is “threading the needle every day,” adding, “Overall the team here couldn’t be prouder; they’ve done an outstanding job ... but we certainly hope (the pandemic) is on the tail end because the team is super tired.”
“It’s been a very long, two years, but I just hope you know that people are truly grateful for your work,” Hassan said. “I’m going to try to keep getting more FEMA teams or more Guard wherever I can.”
The staff then led Hassan on a tour, stopping in the medical surgical department, the ICU and the emergency department to thank the workers and learn more about their operations.
To end her day in North Conway, Hassan paid a visit to the Eastern Slope branch of the New England Ski Museum.
She noted the last time she was at the museum, it was still a mostly empty building, so she was impressed with the final product (the branch opened in February 2018). Executive Director Jeff Leich showed her around the displays, and a handful of her supporters dropped in to greet Hassan.
