HART’S LOCATION — For the first time since 1992, first-in-the-nation midnight voting will not take place in this mountain hamlet come Nov. 3, due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
ace with safe social distancing in our tiny town hall,” said Moderator Les Schoof.
Schoof, who owns the Notchland Inn along with his husband, state Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), noted that their first-in-the-nation voting always attracts plenty of media coverage.
“When we do midnight voting, there are probably more people from away than there are voters,” he said. “Space is tight. So there is no way we could do social distancing.”
He said a decision was made at a recent selectmen’s meeting and canvassing of election officials.
Making the call were Selectmen’s Chair Mark Dindorf and fellow selectmen Guy Putnam and John Gallagher; Town Clerk Katie Landry; and election committee members Schoof, Nancy Ritger, Carol Susan Wilder and Christine Glinski.
“Most of our voters and the officials are 60 and older (a high-risk population for the coronavirus). So it doesn’t make sense,” said Schoof.
He said the request for absentee ballots has already surpassed the number of voters who cast ballots in February’s presidential primary.
“That led us to decide to move the general election to more regular voting hours and possibly returning to midnight voting the next turn,” said Schoof. Voting hours on Nov. 3 are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
As of Monday, there were 46 registered voters with 16 turning in absentee ballots, Schoof said.
The midnight voting tradition was first done in 1952 to give railroad workers a chance to vote. It was discontinued due to the nuisance that outside media brought to voting after the 1964 election. But in 1996, Schoof, Butler and other residents such as Dindorf led efforts to bring it back.
New Hampshire law allows towns with fewer than 100 residents to open the polls at midnight and close them as soon as all registered voters have cast their ballots. Others that meet these requirements include Dixville Notch and Millsfield.
Dixville’s tradition goes back to 1960, and it will carry on with midnight voting this year.
“It’s our 60th anniversary of doing this, and we had planned on doing something special, but now we won’t due to COVID,” said Dixville Moderator Thomas Tillotson, who said voting there will take place at the Hale House at The Balsams.
“It’s important because we see ourselves as the starting point for the nation in the election process,” he said, adding, “We will be limiting the number of press this year, but yes, we will be doing it.”
Sonja Sheldon, a checklist supervisor and wife of Millsfield Moderator Charles Sheldon, said voting there will take place at midnight at Log Haven Lodge, a restaurant located next to their A Peace of Heaven Bed and Breakfast. “Everyone will be wearing masks,” said Sheldon Wednesday.
As for Hart’s, the push is still on for strong voter turnout. “We hope to reach the 100 percent turnout,” said Schoof, noting that people may register to vote on the day of the election under New Hampshire law.
He said they spoke with the Secretary of State’s office last week, and were told they could bring back midnight voting next election cycle.
Dindorf said: “It’s sad to not be doing the midnight voting this year, but it just would not possibly be safe. If we had to lose a round, then it is better to lose the general election midnight voting than the primary because as the first-in-the-nation primary, everyone always looks for New Hampshire to do its job in selecting a leader, and we in Hart’s Location take our role as the first voting in the first state very seriously.”
On Feb. 11, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was Hart’s top Democratic vote-getter, with six votes, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (four votes), followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York (three) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who garnered two. Finishing with one vote each were Joe Biden of Delaware, Tom Steyer of Colorado and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
On the 17-candidate Republican ballot, President Donald Trump racked up 15 votes; former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld had four; and Mary Maxwell of Concord received one.
