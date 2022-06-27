CONWAY — Karoline Leavitt of Hampton brought her campaign for Congress to Conway last Tuesday, making a stop at the Lobster Trap restaurant on West Side Road to meet with supporters. Before Leavitt spoke to the group, however, the press was asked to leave.
Leavitt went around speaking one-on-one with individuals before speaking in front of the assembled group of about 12 people.
A 24-year-old New Hampshire native and former assistant press secretary in President Donald Trump’s White House, Leavitt is one of 10 Republicans running for U.S. representative in the 1st Congressional District.
Also running are Tom Alciere of Hudson, Tim Baxter of Seabrook, Gail Hugg Brown of Rye, Mark Kilbane of Exeter, Mary Maxwell of Concord, Matt Mowers of Gilford, Russell Prescott of Kingston, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester and Gilead Towne of Salem.
District 1 includes parts of southern and eastern New Hampshire. The state’s congressional redistricting plan approved this spring moved five towns — including three in Carroll County, Albany Jackson and Sandwich — from District 1 to District 2.
Campton and New Hampton were also moved to District 2. All other towns in Carroll County remain in District 1, along with Strafford County and parts of Hillsborough, Rockingham, Merrimack, Grafton and Belknap counties.
The seat is held by Chris Pappas (D-Manchester), who is in his second term in the office and faces no opponent in the Democratic primary in September.
Leavitt gave a brief interview with the Sun before the event and welcomed the Sun reporter inside to take pictures during the meet-and-greet. After that, Leavitt’s campaign manager, Michael Gorecki, announced the event was private and closed to the press.
Asked why she chose to run for Congress, Leavitt said it is because “what we desperately need — now more than ever with this disastrous Biden administration and Chris Pappas continuing to represent this agenda — is a truly conservative voice in our federal delegation, which we are lacking.”
The other members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, are all Democrats. Shaheen is the only one not up for re-election this cycle.
Leavitt also said, “I have watched the Republican Party fail with my generation of voters — Generation Z and millennial voters are overwhelmingly Democrat here in New Hampshire and across the country — and I feel a real need and passion to change that.”
Leavitt said she was raised in a conservative and patriotic household but not a political one.
“I was raised in what I believe are conservative values — hard work, a lack of government dependence, a love of country, a love of family, a love of God, a love of community,” she said.
She wasn’t exposed to politics until she attended St. Anselm College in Manchester “and found myself to be one of the few conservatives on campus.” It was 2016, and she said she was drawn to the ideals of the Trump campaign. “At that time, his America First agenda certainly resonated with me and ultimately led to me working and serving in his White House,” she said.
Leavitt remains an unabashed Trump supporter. “Absolutely,” she said, adding she would be honored to have his endorsement.
She also continues to question the 2020 election results, here she said bureaucrats rewrote election laws to allow mail-in and absentee votes that had not been allowed in the past. Election officials say there is no evidence that there was any widespread fraud.
“I have been very vocal about the fact that I believe there were widespread irregularities and fraud that occurred in the 2020 election,” she said.
Asked for comment on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearings, Leavitt called them partisan and a distraction from the real issues facing Americans today.
“I would say there is a two-tiered system in America right now,” she said, adding that people who showed up in Washington on Jan. 6 to protest what they believed was an unfair election are being prosecuted in a way that political protesters for Black Lives Matter and Antifa were not, adding, “Those people were never brought to justice.”
The most important issues in America today, she said, are “record-high inflation, gas prices, an open border that is sending an unprecedented amount of fentanyl (into the United States) and public school systems that are not meeting the standards that it should for children.
“Those are the issues I like to talk about on this campaign,” she said, adding that high gas prices are a result of a Biden administration agenda “that has made it really difficult for oil companies here at home to do their jobs and to utilize the resources that we’re blessed with.”
Leavitt said she would fight for energy independence and said the current administration “has no tangible solution to this problem.”
The Lobster Trap event was one of several she was holding last week. Leavitt said she had already hosted more than 20 meet-and-greet events in private homes as well as many fundraisers, raising more than $1.2 million since she launched her campaign last July, more than any of her Republican opponents.
The New Hampshire primaries are Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
