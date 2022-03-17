CONWAY — A new era at Cranmore Mountain Resort was ushered in Wednesday in the form of a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fairbank Lodge.
Named for Cranmore owners Brian and Tyler Fairbank, who along with Joe O’Donnell purchased the resort in 2010, the new lodge will include 30,000 square feet of day lodge facility space, along with 15 residential condominiums.
“The Fairbank Lodge will replace Cranmore’s aging facilities with a state-of-the-art ski lodge and progressive residential condominiums that will meet the needs of today’s day and overnight visitors to the resort,” said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox.
Some 50 people attended the ceremony, including local business representatives, town and state officials, and representatives of New Hampshire’s federal congressional delegation.
According to Wilcox, the new lodge will include a food pavilion, slope-side bar, day and season-long lockers, restrooms, a cafe and a ski accessories shop. Cranmore’s long history will be incorporated into the interior design, in the form of large wall murals located throughout the first two floors.
The first floor of the lodge is projected to be operational by the start of the 2022-23 ski season. The entire Fairbank Lodge expected to be completed before the 2023-24 winter season.
Construction work is scheduled to begin April 5.
“In three weeks, this (the old Skimobile base area and base lodge) will all be gone. After a lot of planning, the hard work starts,” said Brian Fairbank, whose ownership team has so far invested $25 million into the 1937-founded resort, including on infrastructure, lifts, snowmaking, a tubing park and new Artists Falls Lodge amenities building.
Wilcox said when he came to the resort from Bretton Woods in 2004, it was clear that Cranmore’s infrastructure was “tired” and credited the Fairbank Group for its careful redevelopment.
Atlantic Construction Group of Groton, Mass. — the contractor that completed Building 2 of Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore and most recently the new Artist Falls Lodge — is the general contractor for the new project.
“We are thrilled to be part of this next chapter for Cranmore,” said Todd Niemaszyk, owner of Atlantic Construction Group.
In their remarks, Fairbank and Wilcox gave credit to all who have been part of the redevelopment, including Bull Stockwell Allen of San Francisco and SE Group, based in Burlington, Vt., which did the conceptual base area designs. The architect of record for the Fairbank Lodge is Archetype Architects based in Portland, Maine. Civil engineering was completed by HEB Engineers based in North Conway.
Archetype and HEB Engineers also were involved with the design and development of the new Artist Falls Lodge and Kearsarge Brook Condominiums.
Cranmore is continuing its partnership with Badger, Peabody and Smith Real Estate, which secured purchase and sale agreements for all 15 condominium residences within a month of receiving state approval.
Fairbank — who was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame on March 5 — said at his Jimimy Peak Resort, they have named several of the buildings after people who have been part of that resort’s history.
He modestly said when Cranmore management proposed naming the new lodge after the Fairbanks, he at first balked.
“When the management team suggested we call it the Fairbank Lodge, I at first was, like, I’m not so sure I want to be in the limelight. But then I recognized the efforts and energy that we put in here. It’s fitting for it to be called that and we’re proud of it,” said Fairbank, who has long been bullish about Cranmore’s year-round resort potential.
Other speakers were Brian’s son, Tyler Fairbank; Chuck Henderson, reading a letter from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; Victoria Laracy, representing U.S. Rep Chris Pappas of District 1; and District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield).
When complete, the $60 million base area redevelopment will double the size of the area’s day-visit facilities and add 98 condominium residences to the resort.
After the groundbreaking ceremony, attendees gathered upstairs at the Cranmore Base Lodge, where Tyler Fairbank showcased two architectural renderings that showed a prototype of the new Fairbank Lodge’s decor.
One of the two renderings showed a lobby with a photo of skiers disembarking from the Boston & Maine snow trains in the 1930s from North Conway’s station. Another mural shows Connie Davis Watson (”Miss Skimobile”) on the old Skimobile back in the day.
Wilcox and the Fairbanks have often said the new lodge will celebrate the history of the resort, developed by late North Conway native and world financier Harvey Dow Gibson (1882-1950) and home to Austrian skimeisters Hannes Schneider (1890-1955) and son Herbert Schneider (1920-2012) from 1939 on.
After the ceremonies, Cranmore operations manager Glenn Harmon showed a reporter an old bullwheel for the Skimobile at Cranmore’s base. He said he plans to incorporate that historic piece of equipment in the landscaping once the new Fairbank Lodge takes shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.