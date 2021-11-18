CONWAY — After skipping a year due to the pandemc, Grinchmas is coming back bigger and better than ever.
The fourth annual Grinchmas Who-Liday Spectacular will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Arlberg Learning Center at Cranmore Mountain Resort, which came onboard this year as a major sponsor as well as venue for the event. The center is located to the left of the ski area’s main entrance off Old Bartlett Road.
Grinchmas will feature a variety of holiday activities; chalk drawing; Whoville hair styling; photos with the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus; and the “Reindeer Stable” featuring Little Angels Service Dogs.
Also new this year, Grinchmas features Little Angel Service Dogs, the Bartlett-based non-profit that prepares and places trained service dogs in homes with children and adults with disabilities, as the managing beneficiary.
Grinchmas was started by Badger Realty and Northway Bank, and Brenda Leavitt, managing partner of Badger Realty said, “While our main focus was providing a festive and fun event for local families, through sponsorships and local donors, Grinchmas also has raised money for local non-profits as well as nearly $1,000 in wish-list items.”
Jessica DiPietro, vice president of operations at Badger Realty, said, “Our goal has always been to continue to grow the event each year and make it a true community-wide celebration, and we are very excited to see Grinchmas get bigger and better with Little Angels Service Dogs at the helm.”
“We at Little Angels are so grateful to Grinchmas’ presenting sponsors, Badger Realty, Northway Bank, The Coleman Companies and Cranmore Mountain Resort, for naming our organization the non-profit beneficiary of this event,” said Josh Drew, executive director of Little Angels. “We also appreciate all the many other volunteers and businesses donating time and resources.”
To keep children and family members safe, activities will be held under heated tents outside the Arlberg Learning Center, and hand-made Grinchmas masks will be provided to children to wear. Other activities will be packaged in to-go activities for families to do at home.
Sponsors include Moose Painting, The Valley Originals, The Root Cellar, 27 North, The Penguin Gallery, Leavitt Contracting, Salt and Light Photography, Infinger Insurance, HarriganPhoto.com, Hastings Malia Attorneys at Law, Happy Valley Popcorn, Milford Flooring, Minuteman Press, and Jewelry by Timothy W. Psaledakis & Friends. Additional sponsorships are available. Organizers note donations give twic, covering event expenses so the day remains free to families while also supporting the work of Little Angels Service Dogs. To become a sponsor, email melody@littleangelssd.org.
Those wishing to donate in-kind items on Little Angels’ wish list, can drop them off at the event or at Little Angels’ headquarters at 1088 U.S. Route 302 in Bartlett. Items in high demand at Little Angels include paper towels, non-toxic cleaning supplies, towels, dog shampoo, dog toys, dog collars and agility sets. A complete list of items can be found on Amazon at a.co/dmjzli6.
For more information about the event or Little Angels Service Dogs, go to “littleangelsservicedogs.ca” on Facebook or littleangelsservicedogs.org, email info@littleangelssd.org or call (603) 374-5156.
