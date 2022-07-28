Bartlett School Board enrollment - Scott Grant and Nancy Kelemen
Buy Now

Bartlett School Board members Scott Grant (left) and Nancy Kelemen discuss enrollment at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at the July 12 meeting. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Enrollment at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School has dropped by more than 50 percent since 1995, and at least one Bartlett School Board member doesn’t see this trend reversing.

Board member Scott Grant, who is also the chair of the Bartlett Planning Board, talked about enrollment at the July 12 meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.