BARTLETT — Enrollment at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School has dropped by more than 50 percent since 1995, and at least one Bartlett School Board member doesn’t see this trend reversing.
Board member Scott Grant, who is also the chair of the Bartlett Planning Board, talked about enrollment at the July 12 meeting.
“We have three big developments coming into Bartlett,” he said. “These aren’t affordable housing. They’re not local housing — with the cost of materials and the cost of site work it’s scary.” He said 19 houses are going into the development on Route 302 in Intervale by the former Scarecrow restaurant. “There are a whole bunch in Stilling’s Grant (off of River Road in Bartlett Village), and some right next to Norman Head (on Route 302 just west of West Side Road),” he said.
Grant added: “Those are all private ski homes, short-term rentals. I think the best thing to do for expanding out and looking at enrollment here is to go to the town hall. Look at the birth rate every year and see what families can actually afford to live here because the people from Mass. who moved up and have a second home for COVID-19, they’re probably going away or they have gone away or they are doing something different.”
In 1995, there were roughly 340 students (in K-8) and 22 regular education teachers at the Bartlett school, for an average class size of about 15 students. According to the state Department of Education’s most recent data for the 2021-22 school year, JBES had an enrollment of 168 students (pre-K to eighth-grade) and 20.6 teachers, for an 8.1-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio.
Bartlett was the first school in the state to offer full-day kindergarten and added pre-K three years ago. There were 14 students in pre-K this past year; 23 in kindergarten;15 each in first, second and third grade; 20 in fourth grade; nine in both fifth and sixth grades; 27 in seventh grade; and 21 in eighth grade.
Jackson sends its seventh- and eighth-grade students to JBES for middle school.
Grant fears enrollment may continue to decline.
“The local people cannot afford to live here unless they have family already here,” he said.
“You do have local people that move in and that’s where we get the transient moving in,” Chair Nancy Kelemen said.
“Where do they move to,” asked Grant.
“Into the motels and hotels,” replied Kelemen. “The Villager opens up for the winter. You know they just have to be out in May. You have Will’s Inn, but Will’s Inn has now shut down. …You are right, we do need to look at (long-term enrollment projections).”
“I guess my point is, you’re not going to see a huge student boom coming to this school in the future,” Grant said. “I think we’re more of a retirement community. If you think we’re ever going to approach enrollment numbers of over 250 again, it’s absolutely not going to happen.”
Kelemen was a little more optimistic.
“I’m saying go back to where it’s multi-generations living in a house, just like it was when we were growing up,” she said. “That’s what Bartlett was. I’m just saying you don’t know. Like you say, we’re a retirement community, but this can go either way. Will the retirees, like before, move back to their families or would their families move back to the retirees? In all honesty, none of us can answer that right now.”
With a shortage of students across the Mount Washington Valley, Grant said it’s more important than ever for Bartlett to be a school of excellence.
“It all goes back to my competition piece is if we are the best we can possibly be and we’re way up there in the (academic) rankings, we could draw people here,” he said.
Grant had thought Bartlett was “a pretty stable school as far as student transient populations go,” but apparently that wasn’t the case.
“Not this past year,” said Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna.
“Well, much better than Conway,” Grant replied.
“Which Conway school are you looking at?” asked Kelemen, and Grant answered Conway Elementary School. “As Joe said, two students left and two students came in just this past month and at the same grade level.”
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson said JBES had a 17 percent turnover rate during the 2021-22 school year.
“That’s a lot when you only have 170 students,” Kelemen said.
“I think you’re going to see that over time,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “I think you are going to see people going to the charter schools, people coming back and people going off again.”
