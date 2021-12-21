CONWAY — The Kennett High Class of 2022 will likely receive its diplomas at the school’s Gary Millen Stadium next June.
The previous two senior classes got theirs after riding a chairlift to the summit of Mount Cranmore in North Conway. While the current class was split between a mountaintop or traditional graduation, scheduling solved that issue.
“Cranmore has recently told us that the graduation on the mountain is most likely not going to be achievable, just because of construction they’re doing on the chairlifts,” Kennett High School Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard reported to the Conway School Board on Dec. 13.
Bouchard said a survey will be sent out to the senior class to collect input on what events they want as part of graduation.
The school board on Oct. 12 set graduation for Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. but did not pinpoint a location.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said Tuesday that while the decision is not official, “more than likely,” graduation will return to the campus come June.
“We’re still looking at some pieces,” he said. “There were things over the past two years that may be incorporated into this class’s graduation.”
Kennett, which will celebrate its 100th graduation in 2023, traditionally has held graduation outdoors, weather permitting. The ceremonies were first held on the athletic fields at the old high school in Conway Village (now Kennett Middle) and later at the Gary Millen Stadium when the hometown flock moved to Eagles Way in 2006.
Outdoor graduation has routinely seen close to 1,000 people attend the approximately 90-minute ceremony, which traditionally featured awards give out to students along with performances by the band and chorus. If it rains, ceremonies move into the school gyms. It also involved Project Graduation, where the grads spend one final day together before heading their separate ways.
When COVID changed everything for students on March 13, 2020, it prompted everyone to think outside the box. And while prom has not officially taken place under the Kennett umbrella (though parents did host a prom at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods last June), graduation has taken place each of the past two years atop Mount Cranmore in North Conway.
It was a parent’s idea to do so, and at a Zoom-held virtual meeting in May of 2020, the Conway School Board unanimously approved the high-flying idea to hold graduation for the Class of 2020 as well as Eagle Academy students at the summit of the North Conway resort.
The 2020 graduation spanned two days with the traditional speeches and announcements of awards presented virtually. The following day, graduates with their four guests, rode the Skimobile Express quad chairlift up Cranmore Mountain. They stopped at the east bowl with views of Peaked and Middle mountains, where the graduates were announced by Carpenter, presented their diploma, had a photograph taken and were acknowledged by Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini and then proceedrd to the Meister Hut, where another photo was taken on the ledges, with Mount Chocorua, the Moats and Mount Washington as a backdrop. Capping off the day was the Kennett Karavan, where students and their classmates drove through the village, ending at the Ham Arena.
Last year, Cranmore again agreed to hold graduation. A new addition — the senior banquet — replaced the Zoom speeches, and with COVID case rates significantly lower due to the arrival of the vaccines, the seniors took part in a carnival in Millen Stadium. Eight to 10 giant inflatable stations were set up for the Eagles along with three food trucks.
The Kennett Karavan took place later that day.
“I know people really like the senior banquet and the caravan,” said Richard. “We may see them again.
