CONCORD — New Hampshire will end its statewide mask mandate on Friday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he feels comfortable letting the temporary “thou shalt must” mandate expire on April 15 given the fact that 70 percent of residents have signed up to get a vaccine, the daily death toll has come down dramatically and hospitals have the capacity to handle more patients with adequate staffing and supplies compared to November when he imposed the executive order.
He said on May 7, the state will move away from its individual business and industry guidance to universal best practices which will be in place to help slow the spread of the virus.
A state of emergency will likely exist in New Hampshire through the end of the year to accept and expend federal relief funds, Sununu said.
Factors that Sununu said led to his decision to let the mask mandate sunset include the declining rate of fatalities and the increase of vaccinations. In late December and January, the state had 12 average deaths a day. Today, the state is averaging about one fatality, making that a 95 percent drop.
Hospitalization rates are not dropping, he conceded, but the state doesn’t have the concerns it had in early winter about lack of available beds, supplies and staff.
The vaccination rate is also a huge variable the state did not foresee back in December, Sununu said.
“It’s going super fast,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.