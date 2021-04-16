On Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced he was letting the statewide mask mandate, which he had ordered on Nov. 20, 2020, to expire as of midnight Friday, citing falling deaths from COVID-19 and increasing vaccination rates. “It is important to note that this mandate going away will not limit or prevent the ability of private businesses and local cities towns from requiring masks,” he said. SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said he intends to continue to require staff and students to wear masks in school. Meanwhile N.H. Senate Democrats issued a statement noting “the state is averaging new cases each day and more hospitalizations than when the mask mandate first went into effect” and calling Sununu’s recent decision irresponsible. Sununu admitted hospitalizations are not dropping but said the state doesn’t have the concerns it had in early winter with lack of beds, supplies and staff.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think Sununu lifting the mask mandate is premature or about the right time?
