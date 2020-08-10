CONWAY — Make your case for office in five minutes or less on camera — that’s the task for candidates running for county, state and national office when the Gibson Center for Senior Services hosts its annual five-minute forums.
This year, however, instead of hosting in-person pitches at the North Conway senior center, the event will be held via Zoom.
First up are the Democrats. Their forum is scheduled to take place today from 1-3 p.m.
“The Democrats are excited, as they have high-up officials who will be joining, and they don’t know of any other debates in the area,” Gibson Program Director Jill Reynolds told the Sun last Friday.
In terms of a Zoom audience, “I am hoping to capture more of the population then just our seniors,” she said,
The Republicans will take center stage a week later, on Aug. 18, also from 1-3 p.m. via Zoom.
The forum is open to all candidates, and the public is encouraged to tune in and ask questions.
Contact Reynolds at the Gibson Center for admission to the meeting at jill@gibsoncenter.org.
Candidates on the Democratic ballot in Conway include: Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky and state Sen. Dan Feltes, both of Concord, who are running to be the party nominee for governor; incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, plus Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene, both of whom are running for her seat; incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas; incumbent District 1 Executive Councilor Michael Cryans; and Theresa Swanick of Effingham, who is running for state Senate in District 3. The District 3 seat is held by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), who is running for re-election.
District 1 State Rep. Anita Burroughs of Glen is running to retain her seat, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location.
Fellow incumbent state representatives Tom Buco of Conway and Stephen Woodcock of Conway, along with newcomer Ellin Leonard of Conway, are running for the three state representative seats from Carroll County District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale’s Location. Incumbent District 2 state Rep. Harrison Kanzler is not running for re-election.
State Reps. Jerry Knirk of Freedom and Susan Ticehurst of Tamworth are both running in District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Chris McAleer of Jackson is running for state representative from Carroll County floterial District 7, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth. Incumbent District 7 state Rep. Ed Butler has chosen not to run again.
In addition, Carroll County Attorney Michaela O’Rourke Andruzzi of Wolfeboro is running to keep her seat, with Bob Pustell of Ossipee running for county commissioner from District 2, and Chip Albee of Tuftonboro is running for county commissioner in District 3. Incumbent David Babson of Ossipee is running to keep his seat in District 2, but Commissioner Amanda Bevard of Wolfeboro is stepping down from her District 3 seat. Both are Republicans.
The five-minute forums have been a tradition at the Gibson Center for more than a decade.
The Gibson is seen as a must-stop for all candidates running in the county for offices ranging from sheriff to president of the United States.
