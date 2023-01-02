Beverly Blais, visiting from Coventry, R.I., toasts a piece of cinnamon roll over the Fryeburg Dental Care's bonfire, with her friend Pat Cadoret looking on (left) at the Night of Lights in Fryeburg on New Year's Eve. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
People gather around one of the many bonfires at the Night of Lights in Fryeburg on New Year's Eve. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Beverly Blais, visiting from Coventry, R.I., toasts a piece of cinnamon roll over the Fryeburg Dental Care's bonfire, with her friend Pat Cadoret looking on (left) at the Night of Lights in Fryeburg on New Year's Eve. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The staff at Binny's Mobile Food Cart, including owner Bobbi-Jo Gerry, serves up snacks to a considerable crowd at Fryeburg Night of Lights on New Year's Eve. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
A display for the new year sits by a Fryeburg Academy building at the Night of Lights in Fryeburg on New Year's Eve. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
People walk under the ornament-shaped entrance at the Night of Lights in Fryeburg on New Year's Eve. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Though it was the first ever Night of Lights New Year's Eve event on Bradley Street, it was a resounding success, organizers say.
During the event, Fryeburg’s Bradley Street, which was closed to vehicles, was decked out with cheerful holiday lights, inflatable snowmen and small campfires in portable fire pits and even a New Year's Eve Ball that dropped at the close of the event at 7 p.m.
Merchants had booths with free goodies to eat, like popcorn and hot chocolate plus a cash beer garden.
"It far, far exceeded any expectation that we had," said an event spokesperson Emily Ouellette on Monday adding she ran into many people she knows.
"From every single comment, every single person I saw, which was practically everybody in the community, they just had a blast. We couldn't have had better weather or the amount of people — we just had no idea how many people would show up,” she said.
Bradley Street was busy from the beginning to the end of the night but the crowd started to dissipate as vendors ran out of food and drink.
Other foods that were available included brisket, meatballs, kielbasa, grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Ouellette said about between 400-500 glow sticks were given out, meaning the event drew at least that many people.
She said business owners she spoke with told her they plan on doing the event next year and are thinking of ways to make the event even bigger.
The idea for this event came from Police Chief Aaron Mick.
Mick said he was familiar with a similar event in Holliston, Mass.
Asked about the turnout was, near the close of Night of Lights, Mick said it was "amazing."
"In the first 45 minutes here were just hundreds of people, and a lot of vendors and people that are here said they ran out of stuff right away," said Mick.
"The turnout's been fantastic," he said.
Fire Chief Andy Dufresne said the New Year's Eve ball that was suspended from a crane truck, was built by the Hill Farm in Fryeburg and was "pretty neat."
Ouellette said Molly Hill made the ball with black PVC piping and 3,200 bulbs, and Colin and Rose Micklon were responsible for getting it in up in the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.