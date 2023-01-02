FRYEBURG, Maine — Though it was the first ever Night of Lights New Year's Eve event on Bradley Street, it was a resounding success, organizers say. 

During the event, Fryeburg’s Bradley Street, which was closed to vehicles, was decked out with cheerful holiday lights, inflatable snowmen and small campfires in portable fire pits and even a New Year's Eve Ball that dropped at the close of the event at 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.