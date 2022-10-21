FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy will welcome its newest members into FA’s Hall of Excellence today at 10:30 a.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.

The Hall of Excellence was created in 2010 to "recognize the outstanding achievement and contributions in the area of extra-curricular activities by the school’s many gifted and dedicated students and friends."

Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Anette "Nette" Kimball Bennett

Anette "Nette" Kimball Bennett, Class of 1960, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Dennis Ela

Dennis Ela, Class of 1967, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Keith Dunham

Keith Dunham, Class of 1972, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Virginia “Ginny” Sislane

Virginia “Ginny” Sislane, Class of 1977, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Caleb Hopler

Caleb Hopler, Class of 1987, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Seth Eastman

Seth Eastman, Class of 2011, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Silas Eastman

Silas Eastman, Class of 2013, will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - Coach Bill Reilly

Coach Bill Reilly will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence 2022 inductees - 1976 state champion boys' basketball team

The 1976 state champion boys' basketball team will be inducted into Fryeburg Academy's Hall of Excellence. (COURTESY PHOTO)

