FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy will welcome its newest members into FA’s Hall of Excellence today at 10:30 a.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
The Hall of Excellence was created in 2010 to "recognize the outstanding achievement and contributions in the area of extra-curricular activities by the school’s many gifted and dedicated students and friends."
The 2022 inductees are: Annette "Nettie" Kimball Bennett, Class of 1960; Dennis Ela, ‘67; Keith Durham, ’72; Ginny Sislane, ’77; Caleb Hopler, ’87; Seth Eastman, ‘11; Silas Eastman, ‘13; Bill Reilly (significant supporter), as well as the 1976 Class C State Championship Boys’ Basketball Team. The ceremony is open to the public.
Annette “Nette” Kimball Bennett, Class of 1960
Annette was a three-sport varsity athlete excelling in field hockey, basketball and softball. She was a member of the Girl’s Athletic Council, Y-teens, Future Homemakers of America and the French Club and was named to the all-star team in field hockey.
She married her high school classmate, Alan Bennett, ’60, and assisted in running Bennett Transportation for 30 years.
An avid tennis and volleyball player, she won the mixed doubles twice in the Dave Mason Kezar Lake Tennis Tournament and won the ladies’ doubles in 2013 at a Florida club tennis tournament.
Dennis Ela, Class of 1967
Dennis was captain of the soccer team his senior and PG years, and was named MVP of the baseball team in the spring of 1968.
He holds a post master's certification in graduate studies from the University of Southern Maine as well as multiple certifications in education, including his professional teacher certification 7-12 and K-8, his principal’s certification K-8 and his supervisor/superintendent art’s certification K-12.
Ela was a founding member and the first president of USM’s Athletic Association. In 2007, he received the Philip D. Perino Memorial Award for excellence in soccer officiating.
Keith Dunham, Class of 1972
Dunham became a force to be reckoned with on the football field and the wrestling mat. In his senior year, the football team went 7-1 and won the 1971 Maine Prep School Championship title.
As a junior wrestler, Dunham went 16-0 and he won the Maine Prep title and the State Class B title. The team won the 1971 Maine Prep title along with the State Class B title.
During Dunham’s senior year, the team won the New England Prep Class C title and finished second in the Class B State tournament. His captured the State Class B title and was a finalist at the New England Class C tournament. His overall individual record was 31-3.
He coached high school wrestling in Massachusetts for 34 years and in 2019, was inducted into the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Virginia “Ginny” Sislane, Class of 1977
Through her four years, Sislane captured the following individual skiing titles — in 1973-74, she was the state slalom champion, the state prep school (MAISAD) slalom champion and won the state prep school skimeister award (the best overall finisher in slalom, GS and Nordic competing in all three events).
In 1975-76, she took the Maine State GS title, was state slalom runner-up and the state prep school cross-country runner-up — and led Fryeburg Academy to the Maine State Championship title.
As a senior, she was elected team captain, and once again capturied the state prep slalom title, the state giant slalom title and the state prep school skimeister award.
Caleb Hopler, Class of 1987
Hopler excelled on the wrestling mat, football field and baseball diamond — earning 10 varsity letters. He was a four-year member of the varsity football team, named to the Sun Journal’s Honorable Mention Team as a freshman, the Sun Journal’s Second-Team All-Conference as a sophomore and junior, and the First-Team All-Conference as a senior.
Hopler dominated on the wrestling mats earning four more varsity letters. As a freshman, he placed third at the state meet. In his sophomore year, he won regional and state titles and was the regional champion and the runner-up at the state meet as a junior. Hopler closed out his FA wrestling career with regional and state championship titles. With this success, Hopler became the first FA wrestler to earn 100 wins.
Seth Eastman, Class of 2011
Eastman was an exceptional student, citizen and three-season athlete for the Raiders. He earned 12 varsity letters in cross-country running, Nordic skiing and track and field.
While he excelled in all of his FA athletic endeavors, his strongest sport was Nordic skiing. In 2009, Eastman scored two sixth-place finishes at the state meet, was named to the All-State team and was a New England qualifier. In 2010 he was the runner-up in the state in skate and fourth in classical, once again receiving All-State honors. In 2011, he was a member of the Class A State Championship Team and individual runner-up in skate and placed third in classical.
He was accepted into flight school as a Blackhawk pilot in 2018 and is now supervising the National Guard automotive maintenance shop in Concord. He continues to fly the Blackhawk with N.H. National Guard, occasionally participating in search and rescue missions in the White Mountains.
Silas Eastman, Class of 2013
Eastman earned 12 varsity letters excelling in cross-country running, Nordic skiing, as well as track and field as a Raider.
In cross-country running he was the 2010 and 2011 Class B State Champion and was the runner-up in 2009 and 2012 losing by only .004 seconds. He was 2010, 2011 and 2012 Class B Regional Champion as well as the Western Maine Conference Champion.
Eastman won every Maine race in 2010 and 2011 and was beaten only once in 2012 — and he never missed a single race or practice during his entire four years.
His incredible FA career included the following Nordic skiing titles: 2011 State Champion Nordic/skate, 2011 State Champion Nordic/classic; 2011 Team State Championship for Boys/Nordic; 2012 State Champion Nordic/skate; 2012 State Champion Nordic/classic; 2013 State Champion Nordic/skate; 2013 State Champion Nordic/classic; 2013 New England Champion Nordic/skate; and 2013 New England Champion Nordic/classic.
In 2012, when Eastman won the 3,200 meters Class B State title in track, he completed a sweep of four state championships in cross-country running, Nordic skiing and track.
Coach Bill Reilly, a significant supporter
In 1990, Reilly joined the Academy as a cross-country and outdoor track coach. His remarkable career included coaching FA student-athletes to the Western Maine Conference championship, Lake Region Invitational Championship and Manchester Relay Championship.
In 2016, he was inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame. In 2021, after 32 years, Reilly retired from FA to spend more time with his family.
1976 Class C State Champion Basketball Team
The team, made up of boarding and day students, won the Western Maine Conference Championship with a 65-50 victory over Boothbay Harbor, sending them to the state title competition played at the Augusta Civic Center. The Raiders, with their run-and-gun style, ran away from the persistent Searsport team with3 minutes to play — winning 73-64.
Members of the team were Ken Rickaby, Tony Smith, Kevin Turner, David Vasquez, Zeke Wofford, Scott Lovejoy, Peter Mason, Bim Chiaravelotti, Jim Scanlon, Woody Carrick, Dwight Walker and Jeff Cohen.
Coach Harry True was ably assisted by Academy greats Dan Turner, Scott Kelly and Gerry Durgin.
