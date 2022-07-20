FRYEBURG, Maine — Residents on Aug. 11 will be voting on whether to enact a moratorium on applications for commercial solar energy facilities.
The special town meeting will be held at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center on Recreation Drive at 6 p.m. On behalf of the planning board, selectmen approved the warrant at their meeting on July 14.
The warrant has two Articles. The first is to elect a moderator by written ballot. The second Article asks whether residents want to enact a 180-day commercial solar energy facility ordinance.
In December 2021, selectmen fielded numerous calls from residents upset with the way a solar project, of about 40 acres visible from Route 302, was taking shape.
This project was brought forward by forward by Walden Renewables in 2020 but was sold to a company called Nautilus Solar in Summit, N.J. that same year.
At the June 28 planning board meeting, Tom Rebmann made the motion to seek the moratorium. The Sun asked Rebmann by text why the planning board was seeking the moratorium now as opposed to town meeting, which was also held in June, and if there are new projects in the works.
"We were hoping to get the moratorium done for town meeting, but needed to spend more time considering it," said Rebmann. "We don't have any projects under consideration at this time."
The rational for the ordinance is spelled out in the warrant. It says new state laws have encouraged development of renewable energy, since then developers have been proposing "unprecedented numbers of energy solar energy systems throughout the state."
Meanwhile, according to the warrant Fryeburg has a number of parcels where solar development is feasible and the town's Comprehensive Plan and ordinances don't cover such facilities.
The warrant reads in part:
WHEREAS, because the Town's current Land Use Ordinance does not provide Specific Performance Standards which may be used to judge the appropriateness and subsequent impacts unregulated development of Commercial Solar Energy Facilities in Town; and
WHEREAS, a moratorium is necessary to allow a reasonable amount of time for the Planning Board to host Work Sessions, develop a draft ordinance encoding performance standards for Commercial Solar Energy Facilities, hold public hearings, and prepare a final Ordinance for a vote a Town meeting; and
WHEREAS, it is anticipated that such preparation, planning and development of Performance Standards to be added to Section 17 of the Land Use Ordinance will take at least one hundred and eighty (180) days from the date the Town enacts this Moratorium Ordinance:
NOW, THEREFORE, based upon the preceding findings, be it ordained by the Town of Fryeburg, that the following Commercial Solar Energy Facility Moratorium Ordinance be, and hereby is, enacted and, in furtherance thereof, the Town does hereby declare a moratorium on the location, operation, permitting and licensing.
The planning board meets next on July 26 at 6 p.m. at the David And Dorris Hastings Community Center.
In April, the town of Lovell enacted a solar ordnance aimed at stopping a 180 acre solar project proposed by Walden Solar Maine III, which opponents said would compromise the view on Christian Hill. This came after voters implemented a moratorium this past December.
Walden's Head of Development in New England Dale Knapp, reached by text Monday about the proposed moratorium, had "no comments at this time."
Carlene Pruitt, communications specialist for Nautilus Solar, told the Sun in an email that Tuesday morning that Nautilus's 40 acre "solar farm" to be completed some time this summer. She didn't answer whether or not Nautilus would object to the moratorium.
Asked if her company has gotten complaints about the solar farm, she replied, "Nautilus has not received any feedback from its neighbors or Town folk about the community solar farm."
