FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen last week voted to raise police officers’ pay to boost recruitment and retention.
The Fryeburg Police Department has six full-time officers but has been down two officers since the spring.
Chief Aaron Mick said officer Krista Lee stepped down from a full-time position in April, and Sgt. Heidi Johnston stepped down from her position at the end of June.
Mick said both Lee and Johnston will be reserve officers, which means they can be called on to fill shifts, but the chief will not have as much control over their schedules.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke made a successful motion to approve the police department’s request for incentive and retention pay as outlined in a July 8 memo.
Clarke said the current pay is “clearly not working.”
“I don’t think people realize just how expensive it is to train a new officer,” said Clarke. “Not to mention the hunt for that person ... So offering an incentive to retain as well as attracting candidates is a great thing.”
Selectmen voted 4-0 to approve the changes. Selectman Richard Murray was not present for the vote. He attended part of the meeting in the audience dressed in his Oxford County sheriff’s deputy uniform.
Town Manager Katie Haley Wednesday said she is trying to find out what information she can release about the prior officer pay scale because police contracts are non-public information.
However, she said she could release information about the new officer pay plan that selectmen approved. “After reviewing the currently used pay scale and working with varying percentage increases, we will employ an entirely new wage table that is seemingly more in line with other communities that are hiring, with a pay range of $21.50 to $25.95 (per hour), based on experience,” said Haley.
The town now offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for officers fully trained and certified by Maine Criminal Justice Academy (certification or waiver) with five years or more of experiences; $4,000 for four years; $3,000 for three years; $2,000 for two years; and $1,000 for green pins (part-time certified) or those with one year of less of experience. Half will be paid upon being sworn in and half upon the officer’s one-year anniversary.
Plans for hazard pay and retention bonuses will be developed. Haley also said the increase in wages will mean more money for officers in special detail pay which is 1.5 times an officer’s regular pay.
She said she hopes this will lead to part-time officers taking more shifts. She said the town will also shift police to a new retirement plan for first responders that will give them increased benefits.
“The need to both hire officers and support existing police officers is evident, and I appreciate the select board’s support of these efforts,” said Haley.
“The officer shortage is not unique to Fryeburg, and we need to adapt to that issue.”
Funding for the boosted officer pay may come from such places as the American Rescue Plan and from “carry-forward funds,” which is money that’s not expended from the prior fiscal year.
Teamsters Business Agent Traci St. Clair said that the union is in collective bargaining for the police and the highway department.
“Wages for both of these categories of employees (highway and police) need to be competitive to not only attract but to retain these skilled employees,” said St. Clair.
“We are happy to see the town is taking this seriously. We will be meeting again soon, and I am sure the town will share their plan with us.”
Selectmen said staffing at the police department has been an issue for years.
The Sun did stories in 2017 and 2018 about the police department being short-handed. Joshua Potvin was chief of police during those years.
In April of 2017, selectmen were told that the police department having a such a hard time filling two open officer positions it had scaled back the search to only filling one position.
At their April 20, 2017, meeting, Potvin told selectmen, “All of the applicants we had have washed out to this point, so we are starting over.”
