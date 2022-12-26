Fryeburg selectmen Klinepeter 122222

Fryeburg selectman Tom Klinepeter holds up a copy of the Dec. 20 edition of The Conway Daily Sun, saying that people who drive under downed trees are looking to win a "Darwin Award." (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectman Tom Klinepeter, who is also an on-call firefighter, took The Conway Daily Sun to task for running a front-page photo of a tree that snapped and fell across Route 5 in Lovell.

The photo, taken by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, was published in the Dec. 20 edition. It shows a blue Subaru that made its way under a huge pine tree that was snapped in half. In the background, a man identified as Bruce Harvey of Rangeley, Maine, walks toward the tree to see if his pickup and trailer would fit under it. Harvey opted to turn around, according to Guerringue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.