Fryeburg selectman Tom Klinepeter holds up a copy of the Dec. 20 edition of The Conway Daily Sun, saying that people who drive under downed trees are looking to win a "Darwin Award." (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectman Tom Klinepeter, who is also an on-call firefighter, took The Conway Daily Sun to task for running a front-page photo of a tree that snapped and fell across Route 5 in Lovell.
The photo, taken by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, was published in the Dec. 20 edition. It shows a blue Subaru that made its way under a huge pine tree that was snapped in half. In the background, a man identified as Bruce Harvey of Rangeley, Maine, walks toward the tree to see if his pickup and trailer would fit under it. Harvey opted to turn around, according to Guerringue.
Klinepeter said driving under a big fallen tree is extremely dangerous. He held up a copy of the newspaper at last Thursday’s meeting. “In the Conway Sun paper, they have a picture of somebody trying to get the Darwin Award,” said Klinepeter.
“This goes about against everything that people in public safety try to teach. You do not drive under a huge tree like that. If that snaps, you’re gonna have a real bad day, and you will get to Darwin Award.”
Accotding to Wikipedia, the Darwin Awards are a tongue-in-cheek honor ... that recognize individuals who have supposedly contributed to human evolution by selecting themselves out of the gene pool by dying.
Klinepeter made the point that downed wires can still be live during a power outage if a home nearby is running a generator.
“Please, people, do not do something like this,” said Klinepeter. “I have names for these people, but I can’t say them here.”
Asked if he was trying to tell the public, “don’t drive under the tree,” Klinepeter replied, “Do not! Capital letters, exclamation point, exclamation point, emoji emoji!”
In other selectmen’s news, some people out there apparently would like Selectman Kimberly Clarke to stop opining about other towns.
At the Dec. 9 meeting, Clarke criticized Conway’s board of selectmen for their decision to fund a plan to charge for parking in North Conway Village.
Clarke said it would drive customers from independent businesses to the big box stores and make it harder for businesses there to find staff. She called paid parking “a shame.”
“I think it’s just another example of Conway thinking about Conway and Conway only, and not recognizing we are a regional economy,” said Clarke.
“The people that staff their stores and shop in their stores are not just from Conway,” Clarke said. “They’re from Bartlett. They’re from Madison. They’re from Fryeburg. They’re from Brownfield. To continually ask us to fork over more of our money in order to to pay for their budget is small-minded to the extreme.”
Fryeburg selectmen’s chair Tom Kingsbury, who said at the Dec. 9 meeting he thought Conway is shooting itself in the foot, said “a few individuals in the community are a little bit upset that we’re allowing this other town’s business in our select board meetings, and they’d like that to stop.”
Clarke said she had no issue with Kingsbury discussing what he heard from constituents. “I have no problem with him passing that information on,” said Clarke, adding she will “promptly disregard” what he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.