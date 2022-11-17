Fryeburg bench 111522

Fryeburg Rotarians recently a bench to late club member W. Allan Lothrop. Seated on the bench are his daughter, Cynthia Lothrop Engvall and her husband, Bert Engvall. Bob Hatch, who did the engraving is on the right. The rest are, from left: David Chaffee, Andrew Pierce, Sam Nesbitt, Mary Reny, Laura Riggs Mitchell, David Sorensen, Elbridge Russell Ron Briggs, Prudy Westerberg, Patti Smith, George Rice, Charlotte Gill, Dick Cote and Nancy Borro.s (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Rotary Club held a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning for a wooden bench commissioned in memory of one of the club's late members. 

The event, which took place at the Hastings Community Center, drew about two dozen Rotarians and family members of the late W. Allan Lothrop, who died June 3, 2020, just shy of his 90th birthday. 

