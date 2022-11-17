Fryeburg Rotarians recently a bench to late club member W. Allan Lothrop. Seated on the bench are his daughter, Cynthia Lothrop Engvall and her husband, Bert Engvall. Bob Hatch, who did the engraving is on the right. The rest are, from left: David Chaffee, Andrew Pierce, Sam Nesbitt, Mary Reny, Laura Riggs Mitchell, David Sorensen, Elbridge Russell Ron Briggs, Prudy Westerberg, Patti Smith, George Rice, Charlotte Gill, Dick Cote and Nancy Borro.s (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Rotary Club held a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning for a wooden bench commissioned in memory of one of the club's late members.
The event, which took place at the Hastings Community Center, drew about two dozen Rotarians and family members of the late W. Allan Lothrop, who died June 3, 2020, just shy of his 90th birthday.
Lothrop was described as someone who loved outdoor recreation as well as a good friend. He was the former owner of the Crooked River Dowel Co. in North Waterford, Maine
The bench was built by Silas Eastman, of Chatham, and engraved by Bob Hatch of Fryeburg.
"Recreation, whether it was inside outside, it was everything to him," said Allan's daughter, Cynthia Lothrop Engvall of Upton, Mass. "And so having this this beautiful wooden bench because he worked in wood for many, many years at the recreation center, it's just perfect. The bench is beautiful, the engraving is beautiful."
Rotary President Dick Cote praised Eastman's and Hatch's craftsmanship, adding that Eastman is only in his 20s.
The bench is located at the entryway of the community center and people can use it to take their shoes on and off before heading into the gym. The bench had been there for a month or two before Tuesday's dedication, said rec director Rick Buzzell who says it matches the entryway perfectly.
