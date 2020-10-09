FRYEBURG, Maine — “Green!!!!”
That was the single-word message Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director Sue Thurston posted on the school’s athletic Facebook page at 12:12 p.m. Friday, just minutes after Gov. Janet Mills’ office and the Maine CDC announced that Oxford County had returned to a “green’ designation, paving the way for high school sports to be played.
The academy, four hours after getting the green light, hosted Sacopee Valley for a cross-country running meet.
“I am so happy, you wouldn’t believe it,” Thurston said by phone Friday, adding, “I couldn’t wait to post it. We’re ready to go.”
Meanwhile, 6 miles away at Kennett High School, which has been playing sports since Sept. 8, two soccer games against Carroll County rival Kingswood planned for Friday afternoon had to be postponed.
Kennett announced its first case of the coronavirus on Thursday. The Kennett girls were to have hosted the Knights, while the KHS boys were to have traveled to Wolfeboro and played under the lights Friday.
Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver shared in an email Friday that “Kingswood is being very cautious as they just started playing last Thursday,” Weaver wrote.
Kevin Richard, superintendent of schools for SAU 9, said Friday the district remains at just one case.
The Eagles also had been scheduled to travel to Plymouth for a cross-country meet, but it has now been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Kennett’s scheduled football game at Belmont-Giford on Saturday at 2 p.m. is still set to be played.
Mills’ office and the Maine CDC meet every Friday at noon to update the status for each county.
On Sept. 25, just hours before the Raiders were poised to begin their fall sports season, Oxford County went from “green” to “yellow” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The state gives weekly designations, with green being the best, yellow in the middle and red is the worst. Yellow indicates “a moderate level of community risk,” says the Maine CDC. All other Maine counties besides Oxford and York (which is also yellow) remained green over the past two weeks.
“Oxford County has reverted to ‘green,’ meaning all schools there can proceed with in-person learning. Previously, it was designated yellow due to an uptick in coronavirus cases,” the governor’s office stated on its website.
The Mills administration says “York County’s two-week new case rate has fallen in the last week, but it’s positivity rate remains the highest in the state at 1.2 percent, and an outbreak investigation at Sanford High School remains open.”
Fryeburg has had no reported cases of the virus since classes started Sept. 8, but in the northern part of the county, primarily due to an outbreak at a paper mill in Rumford, Maine, Mills and CDC moved Oxford County to a “yellow” designation.
According to WCSH-Channel 6, on Sept. 24, there were 23 cases of coronavirus and one death from the ND paper mill.
Rumford and Fryeburg are both in Oxford County but 59.6 miles apart.
The academy suspended after-school activities and athletics during the first week under “yellow,”
Fryeburg Academy’s Head of School Erin Mayo told families and students Oct. 2 that “the Maine CDC and Gov. Mills have re-evaluated the county’s status and determined that (Oxford County) should remain ‘yellow.’ But” she said, “Our weekly and daily academic schedule remain unaffected.”
Mayo continued that “the MPA’s guidance document also states that such measures are ultimately up to school leaders’ discretion.
“For these reasons,” Mayo said, “Fryeburg Academy athletic practices and extracurriculars will resume; we await possible forthcoming information from the state about competition. All participants will adhere to established health and safety protocols. I and other school leaders will continue to monitor state and county virus transmission closely.”
Thurston said the Raiders were able to play a boy’s soccer match at home against rival Lake Region and hosted the Lakers for a 7 v. 7 touch football game on Tuesday.
Teams have been practicing this week and should return to a full slate of games this coming week, beginning with two home games slated for Saturday. The boys’ soccer team will play Sacopee Valley at 10 a.m., and the FA field hockey team will make its 2020 debut against Sacopee at 11 a.m.
Thurston said spectators will be limited at home games. “All seniors can have two spectators and other varsity players can have one,” she shared. “All JV players can have two spectators.”
The girls’ and boys’ soccer teams are scheduled to travel to Oxford Hills High School in South Paris, Maine, on Monday for games. “It will take a tornado to stop us from playing,” Thurston said joking. “The waiting for the season to start is finally over.”
