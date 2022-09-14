sylvia

Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) is pictured in Belmont on Tuesday. (GAIL OBER PHOTO)

LACONIA — With over 500 lawn signs placed across the county urging voters to reject Free Staters and Libertarian “extremists” from the House of Representatives and county leadership, members of Citizens for Belknap were expressing gratitude to voters for unseating a number of Republican legislators in the state primary Tuesday.

The political action committee organized after Gunstock, a county-owned recreation facility, closed when its senior employees quit citing the toxic work climate caused by House members trying to control operations there. The employees returned two weeks later when their demands that Gunstock Area Commissioners placed on the board by the extremists were gone.

