CONWAY — Local fourth-graders unveiled some very inventive ski history projects at an open house held at the North Conway Community Center on Dec. 6.
It was the second year for the project known as “In Martha’s Memory,” presented by the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum in North Conway in collaboration with SAU 9 and 13.
The presentation followed rides on the Conway Scenic Railroad that students were treated to Nov. 1 and 2, during which they learned about local ski history and took part in a re-enactment of the 1939 arrival of Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider, who put the area on the map as a ski mecca.
It also honored the memory of late local ski racer/ski museum volunteer Martha Coughlin Corrock.
Betty Newton, who co-chaired the events with Elaine Stockbridge of the ski museum, said the ski history project was a “tremendous success with the support of the community, the wonderful volunteers and the financial support of the museum.”
Newton said 131 fourth-grade public-school students participated from Freedom, Tamworth, Madison, Jackson and Bartlett and the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway.
Last year, the students came from SAU 9 in Conway. Newton said the program will alternate with different schools in SAU 9 and 13 each year.
Welcoming guests to the open house were New England Ski Museum President Bo Adams of York, Maine, and new Executive Ddirector Tim Whiton, both of whom rode one of the ski trains last month.
Adams read a letter from U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), who said “Fostering an appreciation for the storied history of New England’s ski industry is essential to safeguarding our state economy and ensuring that future generations get to participate in the winter traditions that have made New Hampshire a premier skiing destination.”
Chuck Henderson, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s special assistant for projects and policy, read a letter from her that said: “Skiing and snow sports have been an important way of life in Mount Washington Valley … There is a rich history connecting world events to the Schneiders’ fleeing Austria, a number of Austrian and Swiss ski instructors joining them in New Hampshire, and local skiers joining the fabled 10th Mountain ski troops, who fought so valiantly in the mountains of Italy during World War II. I encourage you to look into these stories.”
Henderson, 71, also spoke about his own experiences as an Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Program skier. He was followed by SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, who praised the volunteers for helping teachers by making learning fun.
“It’s always very exciting when students can engage in their learning and have multi-generations involved in their projects. It helps to tell the stories of where these kids and their families grew up,” said Richard in a follow-up interview.
“Ski history is an important part of their history, and when kids can learn about our community’s stories in their projects it makes life so much better for them educationally,” Richard said.
Tyler Ray of Granite Backcountry Alliance, said that backcountry was a “great way to connect with the history of skiing, as Hanne Schneider had started skiing before the days of ski lifts, just as we do with backcountry skiing today.”
He then spoke about ski industry careers — which may be a long way off, but sooner if they wanted to be junior ski instructors, as many local resorts hire younger skiers to help. “It was fun to talk not just about the history but to connect them with the future opportunities in the ski industry,” said Ray.
Next up was Lisa McCoy of the Eastern Slope Ski Club, and of Great Glen Trails, who discussed the programs offered by the ESSC through its 1938-founded Junior program that allows youngsters to learn to alpine and cross-country ski through the collaboration of local ski areas.
Also on hand was Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort, and former Olympian Tyler Palmer.
Among the projects on display at the showcase was a clay gondola created by Tabby Johnson, 9, of Madison Elementary. Another was Josiah Bartlett Elementary School’s sllde show on winter sports.
The most personal was a history of the life of early ski instructor and 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops veteran J. Arthur Doucette, created by his great-granddaughter, Sabine Doucette, 10, of Jackson. “Sabine is very proud of her project,” said Victoria Hill of Jackson Grammar School.
For more information about the ski museum, go to newenglandskimuseum.org or call the Eastern Slope Branch (603) 730-5044. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
