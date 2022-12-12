CONWAY — Local fourth-graders unveiled some very inventive ski history projects at an open house held at the North Conway Community Center on Dec. 6.

It was the second year for the project known as “In Martha’s Memory,” presented by the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum in North Conway in collaboration with SAU 9 and 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.