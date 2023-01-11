Mark Steve John 11023

Conway resident Mark Hounsell provides a petition for a charter commission to selectman Steve Porter who signed it as selectman John Colbath looks on. Four out of five selectmen ended up signing it including Colbath. The only selectmen who didn't was Chairman David Weathers. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Four of five Conway selectmen have signed a citizens’ petition to place a special article on the ballot in April that if approved by voters would create a charter commission, whose purpose will be to examine and make recommendations to improve the structure of town government.

A charter commission was last convened in 1990 and the result was voters increased the number of selectmen from three to five.

