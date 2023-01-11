Conway resident Mark Hounsell provides a petition for a charter commission to selectman Steve Porter who signed it as selectman John Colbath looks on. Four out of five selectmen ended up signing it including Colbath. The only selectmen who didn't was Chairman David Weathers. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Four of five Conway selectmen have signed a citizens’ petition to place a special article on the ballot in April that if approved by voters would create a charter commission, whose purpose will be to examine and make recommendations to improve the structure of town government.
A charter commission was last convened in 1990 and the result was voters increased the number of selectmen from three to five.
But unlike most citizen-sponsored special articles, which require only 25 signatures, this one requires 244, which is 20 percent of the number of voters cast in the last municipal election in November. Also, the deadline to submit the petition to the town is Jan. 17, which is different from other petitions, which is Feb. 14.
The petition was presented by Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell, who along with Daily Sun publisher Mark Guerringue and Mount Washington Valley Economic Executive Director Jac Cuddy are leading the petition drive.
“For people thinking that we’re pushing for a city governance, not that at all,” said Hounsell. “It’s so we can talk about what do we want our structure to look like.”
Selectmen Steve Porter and John Colbath readily agreed to sign. Hounsell, Wednesday, said he also received signatures from Mary Carey Seavey and Carl Thibodeau but not from chair David Weathers.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Colbath. “The last time it was done was like ‘89-’90 and that’s when we went from a three-selectmen board to a five-selectmen board. So it’s time.”
Porter, who is the selectmen’s representative to the planning board, said he would sign it immediately.
On Wednesday, Porter said that he agreed with Colbath and added Conway is much bigger than it was in 1990 so it’s time to look at the structure.
“Nothing ventured nothing gained,” said Porter. “It’s due diligence to look at all options.”
Mary Carey Seavey said she is open to learning about different possibilities people think. She said a charter commission might decide the town should say the way it is or do something different.
“If they work hard enough to get it on the ballot then I think people should hear it,” said Seavey. “I don’t block off anything.”
On Wednesday, Weathers said he didn’t oppose the idea of a charter commission but he just “didn’t see any need of signing the petition.”
In an editorial titled “Petition for a better government,” the Sun opined that the town’s SB 2 style of government, in place since the mid 1990s, has “failed.”
SB 2 created town and school deliberative meetings, which are poorly attended and not understood by most voters, even though just a few people who attend them can make major changes to the ballot that voters consider in April.
And on the April ballot, voters have to wade though dozens of warrant articles, many having to do with housekeeping matters like additions to capital reserve funds, which they know little about or could be expected to.
The petition reads as follows: “Each of the undersigned voters of The Town of Conway hereby request the municipal officers to submit to the voters, at the next municipal meeting, the question of establishment of a Charter Commission to draft a revision of the Municipal Charter.”
If the petitioners are successful in finding 244 voters to sign the petition, it will appear on the ballot, and if voters approve it, a charter commission will be formed.
Whatever recommendations it comes up with, if any, would appear on the ballot in 2024 for voters to consider.
The petition is available at several locations including The Conway Daily Sun, Horsefeathers, Leavitt’s Country Bakery, Premier rentals, Priscilla’s and Front Side Grind.
