CONWAY — With two days until the deadline, four people — Steve Angers, Linda Burns, Jac Cuddy and Mike DiGregorio — have already offered to fill an eight-month seat on the Conway School Board. Selectmen are expected to interview the applicants and make a decision at their Sept. 6 meeting at the Conway Town Hall at 4 p.m.
The deadline for candidates to submit letters of interest is Friday at noon at the town hall
Steve Angers, owner of North Country Angler, whose father was the former principal of Pine Tree Elementary School, said he is still interested in the seat after initially applying to the school board and finishing in a 3-3 deadlock with Jerry Goodrich at the Aug. 22 meeting.
Unable to break the deadlock, the school board notified selectmen to fill the vacancy.
“I will be there on Tuesday,” Angers said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “I have the time and believe I can help over the next eight months.”
Angers said education was always part of the dinner table discussion when he was growing up.
“The talk around the dinner table was about the challenges of running and managing a school district,” he said. “Building schools, closing schools, selling schools, curriculum and transportation. I learned a lot about the behind-the-scenes successful operation of a school district.”
Angers added: “With the Conway School District facing many challenges, I would like to help. I believe that in eight months of working with the board, I can help to restore pride, uphold accountability and increase respect for the personnel and the students of the district. My dad’s guiding principle was, ‘It’s all about the kids.’ Should the board of selectmen choose me as the candidate to complete Ms. (Jessica) Whitelaw’s term, I assure you that will be my guiding principle as well.”
Burns, a Kennett High graduate and the current assistant emergency coordinator for Conway, has been involved in schools across the SAU since she was 18 when she was a school bus driver for Bartlett and Jackson.
“My two children, two stepchildren have been through the Conway schools and I currently have five grandchildren enrolled throughout the district,” she shared on Wednesday by phone. “
“I have worked/volunteered for SAU 9 for over 35 years in many different capacities. I have been a bus driver, Eastern Slope Ski Club volunteer, program instructor for Project SUCCEED, a substitute teacher in grades K-12 and substitute crossing guard (last year). My ‘career’ was as registrar KHS/KMS, secretary/receptionist and active member of the Conway School District’s Joint Loss Management Committee for 20-plus years,” she said.
“I have absolutely no agenda other than doing what’s best for kids,” Burns said. “I thought about running in the past. It seems like we’re in a stage where there needs to be improved communication between all facets of our local government from the school board to the planning board to selectmen.”
She added: “I think (an eight-month) appointment would be a great test run for me to see if I want to continue and run next April. If appointed by selectmen, I hope to encourage positive, respectful communication between the Conway School Board and students, parents, the town and our community.”
Burns said closing a school or moving the sixth grade to the middle school are “huge decisions” and wants the community to be actively involved.
“Several significant, long-term decisions have recently been proposed/voted on and then reversed,” she said, referring to the sixth-grade move to the middle school.
“I believe this has caused unnecessary stress and anxiety for students, parents, school staff and administrators. School closure and sixth-grade building reassignment are significant decisions and will affect many in and around our community. Pre-pandemic enrollment projection methods are not currently a valid tool. Updated information on workforce housing progress within the town is also a piece of critical information. You must have solid, verifiable data when making these decisions.”
Cuddy, a former municipal budget committee member from 1985-92 (chair for three years) and selectman from 1993-2001 (chair for three years), is the current executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council. He has an educational background, having taught fifth grade in Manchester for 12 years before moving to North Conway and held a K-12 state teacher certification.
“I feel my qualifications would allow me to be able to hit the ground running and get up to speed on the important decisions and policies that will be voted on this school year,” Cuddy, who currently sits on the N.H. State Housing Coalition board, shared in his letter to selectmen.
Cuddy has taught children to ski in Cranmore’s seasonal program for children aged 4-12 for 36 years; was a founding partner of the MWV Leadership program; and partnered with Granite State College in creating the MWV Science Fair, in which children across the region participate.
“I think these demonstrate a lifetime and dedication to the education of our youth,” Cuddy said by phone Wednesday. “I asked to be considered for the position because I believe there needs to be a well-thought-out direction for the future of the Conway School system in the areas of both facilities and grade designations. … A position is open, and if I can help, I want to.”
DiGregorio, a current commissioner in the Conway Village Fire District, vice chair of the Carroll County Republican Committee and a candidate for state representative, is the lone applicant to have served on the school board in the past from 2005-08.
“I guess what drove me to put my name in was sitting at the last two school meetings and seeing a board that is extremely fractured and struggling to get things done,” DiGregorio, a former selectman and municipal budget committee member, said Wednesday. “At the last meeting, which was a long one, there was almost no discussion about education.”
He added: “I think one thing this board ought to be doing is ask the question why are charter schools picking up so many kids from our public schools. All school boards should be focused on this. What is it that these schools are offering to lead parents to bring their children there? Do we see these charter schools as a thorn in the side or direct competition?”
DiGregorio, also a Kennett graduate, had several people ask him to run for the seat.
“After I went to the last meeting, I was inundated by people saying, ‘Mike, you need to help that board,’” he said. “I want to try to bring about consensus and help education.”
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen shall appoint a member. However, school board members were under the impression the law gave selectmen discretion.
