CONWAY — With two days until the deadline, four people — Steve Angers, Linda Burns, Jac Cuddy and Mike DiGregorio — have already offered to fill an eight-month seat on the Conway School Board. Selectmen are expected to interview the applicants and make a decision at their Sept. 6 meeting at the Conway Town Hall at 4 p.m.

The deadline for candidates to submit letters of interest is Friday at noon at the town hall

