CONWAY — Roger Swain, longtime host of hit PBS show "The Victory Garden," encouraged about 70 attendees to his Monday talk presented by the Mountain Garden Club to get their hands dirty and grow food that can be enjoyed long after harvest with proper storage.
Swain's talk, given at the North Conway Community Center, was titled, "Growing and Storing Fruits."
Swain, of Greenfield, famous for his long beard and red suspenders, hosted "The Victory Garden" on PBS from 1987-2002. He was also the science editor at Horticulture Magazine for 30 years.
For his NCCC talk, it wasn't just tell but show as well. Swain brought a bounty of fruit, vegetables and beans that he grew as visual aids. Although the acoustics on the gym floor were challenging at times, Swain's love of growing and preserving food came through loud and clear, thanks to the hands-free mic he wore.
"I'm here to celebrate the single greatest skill that humans have ever come up with, which is the harnessing of photosynthesis for human sustenance," said Swain.
"To be a gardeners transcends everything else on the planet; in fact, it sustains all of us," he said.
His philosophy? "As a gardener, you should always have something that's edible and when you're growing something that's edible, you should find ways to enjoy that thing as long as possible — in season also enjoying it out of season," he told the Sun.
One great thing about gardening, he said, it is an activity you can pick up virtually at any time in your life.
Beans, he said, are easy to grow, pack a lot of protein and can be dried and stored.
As for food preservation, various fruits and vegetables need to be stored in places of varying humidity and temperatures. Carrots like cold and wet conditions, while squash keep well in relatively warm and dry storage.
He said people have been storing food without refrigeration for hundreds of years.
Various parts of one's home may be suited better for various items one seeks He suggested people look around their homes and see how many "micro climates" that can be found and what can be preserved in each different area of the home.
Tips on preserving food be found in the book "Root Cellaring Natural Cold Storage of Fruits & Vegetables," by Mike and Nancy Bubel (Storey Publishing, 1991). Swain called it "the single most useful book that I know." Another book he highly recommended was "Will Bonsall's Essential Guide to Radical, Self-Reliant Gardening" (Chelsea Green Publishing, 2015).
During his talk, he passed out dried apples and pears that he grew and preserved himself. He also displayed some species of apples one won't find at the grocery store, such as the Winter Banana and Black Oxford.
One little apple he held up, called the Wickson, is particularly good for cider, he said.
On Dec. 10, the Mountain Garden Club will host its Annual Holiday Boutique "Gifts and Greens" at the North Conway Community Center, from 9:30 a.m. sold out.
On Jan. 9, the Mountain Garden Club will be hosting certified aromatherapist and herbalist Carol Felice. The program begins at 11 a.m. at the North Conway Community Center.
