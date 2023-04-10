John Rafferty, 69, of Hale's Location has been charged with an alleged co-conspirator of defrauding the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority out of millions. He and wife, Linda, ran Rafferty's Restaurant & Pub in North Conway from 2006-15. (FILE PHOTO)
BOSTON — A former North Conway restaurateur has agreed to plead guilty in Massachusetts’s federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after being charged in a scheme to steal over $8 million from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office says John Rafferty, 69, of Hale’s Location agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Readers will recall Rafferty’s Restaurant & Pub in North Conway, a 64-seat eatery that Rafferty and wife, Linda, established at 36 Kearsarge Road in 2006. They closed it in 2015 after announcing their retirement. The building has since been torn down.
The case against Raffety and alleged co-conspirator John P. Pigsley was outlined by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Pigsley, 58, was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple counts including wire fraud and tax evasion. Pigsley was arrested the morning of April 5, authorities said.
According to the charging documents, Pigsley was assistant chief engineer of facilities at Keolis, which has operated the MBTA commuter rail system since 2014 under an annual contract of $291 million-$349 million. Pigsley was responsible for the maintenance of MBTA Commuter Rail Facilities and handled such things as ordering and approving his subordinates’ orders of electrical supplies from outside vendors. He also operated a separate construction company called Pigman Group.
Rafferty was the general manager of LJ Electric Inc., an electrical supply vendor to which Keolis paid over $17 million from 2014-21, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Between July 2014 and November 2021, Pigsley and Rafferty allegedly defrauded Keolis of over $4 million through a false LJ Electric invoicing scheme. It is alleged that Rafferty purchased vehicles, construction equipment, construction supplies and other items for Pigsley, Pigman Group and others, and Pigsley directed Rafferty to recover the cost of these items by submitting fraudulent invoices to Keolis.
The invoices included a percentage profit that Rafferty allegedly kept for himself. It is further alleged that Rafferty spent more than $3 million on items for Pigsley and others, including at least nine trucks, at least seven Bobcat machines, at least $1 million in home building supplies and services; and a $54,000 camper for which Keolis paid Rafferty more than $4 million based on false LJ Electric invoices, said U.S. Attorney’s Office.
It also was alleged that Pigsley directed Keolis to buy copper wire that he then stole and sold to scrap metal businesses, keeping the cash proceeds. Charging documents say Pigsley obtained more than $4.5 million in cash by stealing and scrapping the copper wire, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Pigsley is also accused of defrauding the IRS by failing to withhold and pay federal income taxes on income he received from the LJ Electric invoicing scheme and from scrapping copper wire. Additionally, Pigsley is alleged to have deposited over $1.9 million in cash into his bank accounts between 2014-21.
Rafferty’s charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is recommending the court impose incarceration at the low end of the sentencing range, 36 months of supervised release, a fine just over $4 million in restitution and forfeiture of any ill-gotten gains.
Pigsley faces 30 years and up to $1 million in fines in relation to his charges.
Rafferty is represented by attorney Mike Contant of Contant Law in Woburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.