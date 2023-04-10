rafferty

John Rafferty, 69, of Hale's Location has been charged with an alleged co-conspirator of defrauding the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority out of millions. He and wife, Linda, ran Rafferty's Restaurant & Pub in North Conway from 2006-15. (FILE PHOTO)

BOSTON — A former North Conway restaurateur has agreed to plead guilty in Massachusetts’s federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after being charged in a scheme to steal over $8 million from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office says John Rafferty, 69, of Hale’s Location agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

