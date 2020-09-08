ALBANY — State Fish and Game and local rescue personnel spent much of their Saturday on Mount Chocorua, responding to two rescues after people sustained injuries while hiking.
According to Sgt. Alex Lopashanski, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Fish and Game was notified that a 15-year-old girl from Belmont, suffered a severely injured ankle. The teen had been hiking with her parents and the injured occurred on the descent of the popular mountain.
“She was over 2 miles from the trailhead,” Lopashanski stated. “A doctor who was also on the trail assessed her and confirmed that the ankle was broken. There is no cellphone service in the area. Her father hiked out and located a sheriff who was able make notification of the incident via radio.”
He continued: “While waiting for rescuers, she made an effort to descend the trail, but her progress was very difficult and slow.
"Along with conservation officers, rescuers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service responded. She was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 6:30 p.m. and was driven from the scene by her parents.”
Less than three hours later, rescuers were back on the mountain.
“For the second time on Saturday, this time shortly before 9 p.m., state Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Champney Brook Trail in the area of Mount Chocorua,” Lopashanski stated.
The hiker was Niloufar Saharkhiz, 29, of New York, N.Y.
“She was hiking in a group of eight friends, and they were descending from the summit when she severely injured her ankle,” he said. “She was over two miles from the trailhead. There is no cellphone service in the area. Her friend hiked out and phoned 911 for assistance.
“While waiting for rescuers, the rest of her companions made an effort to get her down the trail but progress was very difficult and slow. Along with Conservation Officers, rescuers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Saharkhiz was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived back at 12:30 a.m. and was driven from the scene by friends.”
Lopashanski described Lakes Region Search and Rescue as “a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible.”
He added: “Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.