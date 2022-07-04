BERLIN — N.H. Fish and Game responded to four OHRV collisions over the holiday weekend.
A passenger on a rental utility terrain vehicle, Evelin Paniagua, 27, of Cumberland, R.I., suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when the UTV she was on crashed at Jericho Mountain State Park. Cesar Paniagua, 49, also of Cumberland, R.I., was traveling first in a party of three UTVs down the Brook Road Trail when he lost control and rolled the vehicle over into a ditch. Evelin Paniagua was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of her injuries. Cesar Paniagua was issued a summons for excessive speed.
Earlier in the day, a 13-year-old was injured in a UTV accident on the Dixie Brook Road in Dixville. Jamie Johnston, 38, of Nashua was operating a four-seater UTV with three youth passengers in Dixville.
Johnston was driving across a section of Dixie Brook Road at 12:30 p.m. as the last machine in a group of four when the UTV traveled over a bump that was abrupt and unexpected.
The youth was taken by Errol Rescue to Errol Airport and there transferred to a DHART helicopter and flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, for treatment of unspecified injuries.
On Saturday, July 2, Fish and Game received a call at 6:40 p.m, reporting an ATV crash on the Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia. Davon Rackliff, 27, of Weare failed to navigate a corner on the trail, throwing him into the back of another ATV that had also missed the corner and was in a ditch. Rackliff sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 14-year-old ATV operator was injured after going off of the trail and down an embankment near Stratford Bog in Stratford on Saturday afternoon. While negotiating a downhill section of trail, the youth operator hit a large tree branch that was lying partly in the trail. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
