Fish and Game - Let’s Go Fishing Program seeks instructors

State Fish and Game is seeking volunteer ice fishing instructors for the annual “Let’s Go Fishing Program” this winter. (COURTESY FISH AND GAME

CONCORD — State Fish and Game Dispatch began administering N.H. State Police Dispatch within the N.H. Department of Safety as of Nov. 25.

The number for the public to call will remain the same, (603) 271-3361, but people will now reach N.H. State Police dispatch, and this service will relay calls to conservation officers instead of Fish and Game dispatch. All other Fish and Game contact numbers will remain the same.

