CONCORD — State Fish and Game Dispatch began administering N.H. State Police Dispatch within the N.H. Department of Safety as of Nov. 25.
The number for the public to call will remain the same, (603) 271-3361, but people will now reach N.H. State Police dispatch, and this service will relay calls to conservation officers instead of Fish and Game dispatch. All other Fish and Game contact numbers will remain the same.
“For the past year or so, after-hours calls to our dispatch number have been handled by State Police but this change will make it permanent and it will now be effective 24/7/365,” said Col. Kevin Jordan, Fish and Game Law Enforcement division chief.
“The public will not have to do anything different, but their phone may show State Police instead of Fish and Game when they dial the number. State Police Dispatch will forward calls for service to the Conservation Officers moving forward," Jordan said.
In other Fish and Game news, the annual “Let’s Go Fishing Program” is seeking volunteer ice fishing instructors for this winter. All levels of fishing experience are welcomed. The next training will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at state. Fish and Game headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. All materials and lunch will be provided.
The training will cover teaching techniques and presentation skills, along with ice safety, ethics, fish identification, ecology, fishing regulations and more. Once instructors have completed the training, there will be an opportunity to take part in programs and join an existing team of volunteer fishing instructors. These programs are offered in partnership with schools, camps, scout groups and community centers all over the state.
“Becoming an instructor is extremely rewarding and is a fun way to get people involved in fishing,” said Let’s Go Fishing Program Coordinator Kyle Glencross.
Thousands of children and adults have learned to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers through the Let’s Go Fishing Program. This program is federally funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, supported by an excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuels.
Fish and Game works to conserve, manage and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. To learn more, go to fishnh.com.
